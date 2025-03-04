"Seems like a great deal" "Looking to make playoff push?": NHL fans react as Jake Evans signs 4-year, $11,400,000 extension with Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed Jake Evans to a four-year $11,400,000 contract extension.

Evans was a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a three-year $5,100,000 deal with Montreal. He had been a popular name in the rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline and was the No. 4-ranked player on Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff's trade targets board.

However, he's valuable to the Habs and their recent five-game winning streak has shot them to within one point of a playoff spot, giving them more incentive to not sell him at the deadline.

Fans reacted to the news of Evans extending in Montreal on X (formerly Twitter).

"Seems like a great deal for a 4C with the cap going up...," one fan wrote.

"They looking to make a playoff push?" another fan wrote.

"Amazing contract for Montreal. I guess Evans really didn't want to leave,"a fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions on X:

"Pretty fair contract on both sides. Jake probably could of squeezed out a little more on the open market," one fan wrote.

"What "playoff push"?!?! Lol," another fan wrote.

"Solid deal. He was projected to be between 3.5-4m depending on length. What a deal," a fan commented.

The majority of fans think that Evans' contract extension was a great move by the Montreal Canadiens. However, it's fair to wonder whether he could have gotten more money on the open market from other NHL teams in the offseason.

Jake Evans is having a career-best season in 2024-25

Jake Evans' play this season has made him worthy of getting a contract extension.

He has produced 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 61 games. Evans is just one point shy of his career-best 29 points in 2021-22 and should easily surpass that on a full-season pace of 38 points. He has been one of the most reliable players for Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, playing in all facets of the game.

Evans and the Canadiens continue their playoff push as they start a four-game road trip in Edmonton against the Oilers on Thursday. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

