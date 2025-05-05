  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Los Angeles Kings
  • “Sell the team” “Oilers broke them”: NHL fans react as LA Kings part ways with GM Rob Blake after fourth straight 1st round playoff exit

“Sell the team” “Oilers broke them”: NHL fans react as LA Kings part ways with GM Rob Blake after fourth straight 1st round playoff exit

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 05, 2025 17:13 GMT
NHL: Los Angeles Kings Press Conference - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as LA Kings part way with GM Rob Blake after another early playoff exit (Source: Imagn)

The Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake have agreed to part ways after another early playoff exit. Blake has served as the team’s general manager and vice president since April 2017. The announcement was made by president Luc Robitaille.

Ad

The news comes on the heels of the Kings' fourth straight first-round Stanley Cup playoffs exit after losing the series against the Edmonton Oilers.

"The LA Kings and Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today by President Luc Robitaille. The search for a replacement will begin immediately," the team released a statement on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Many NHL fans reacted on X. A large number of comments focused on the Kings’ repeated playoff losses to the Edmonton Oilers.

"No way we the oilers broke them ahahahahajahahaha," one fan joked that the Edmonton Oilers caused the breakup.
Ad
"Sell the team, AEG!!," commented another fan.
Ad
"First it was the Flames, next it was the Canucks, now it's the Kings... Keep writing the Oilers off...," One fan pointed out a trend.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"HOLY F**K WE’re FREE," one fan expressed relief.
"Please find a GM that actually cares about playoff success and not just regular season success," one fan opined.
Ad
"The mighty Oil broke another franchise," a fan tweeted.

Blake was drafted by the team in 1988 and played 11 seasons in his first stint. He later won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001. Blake returned to the Kings and later joined their front office. He won another Cup as an executive in 2014. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Kings president Luc Robitaille thanks Rob Blake for his dedication

Kings' President Luc Robitaille thanked Rob Blake for his dedication to the team. Robitaille said it wasn’t an easy decision and appreciated Blake’s partnership in always doing what was best for the Kings.

Ad
“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the L.A. Kings and the passion he brought to his role," Robitaille said via NHL.com. "Reaching this understanding wasn’t easy and I appreciate Rob’s partnership in always working toward what is best for the Kings."
Ad

Robitaille said Blake deserves respect for his role in the team’s success.

"Rob deserves a great deal of credit and respect for elevating us to where we are today," Robitaille added. "He has been an important part of the Kings and will always be appreciated for what he has meant to this franchise."

The Kings are now looking for a new GM.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications