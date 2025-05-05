“Sell the team” “Oilers broke them”: NHL fans react as LA Kings part ways with GM Rob Blake after fourth straight 1st round playoff exit

The Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake have agreed to part ways after another early playoff exit. Blake has served as the team’s general manager and vice president since April 2017. The announcement was made by president Luc Robitaille.

The news comes on the heels of the Kings' fourth straight first-round Stanley Cup playoffs exit after losing the series against the Edmonton Oilers.

"The LA Kings and Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today by President Luc Robitaille. The search for a replacement will begin immediately," the team released a statement on X.

Many NHL fans reacted on X. A large number of comments focused on the Kings’ repeated playoff losses to the Edmonton Oilers.

"No way we the oilers broke them ahahahahajahahaha," one fan joked that the Edmonton Oilers caused the breakup.

"Sell the team, AEG!!," commented another fan.

"First it was the Flames, next it was the Canucks, now it's the Kings... Keep writing the Oilers off...," One fan pointed out a trend.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Please find a GM that actually cares about playoff success and not just regular season success," one fan opined.

"The mighty Oil broke another franchise," a fan tweeted.

Blake was drafted by the team in 1988 and played 11 seasons in his first stint. He later won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001. Blake returned to the Kings and later joined their front office. He won another Cup as an executive in 2014. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Kings president Luc Robitaille thanks Rob Blake for his dedication

Kings' President Luc Robitaille thanked Rob Blake for his dedication to the team. Robitaille said it wasn’t an easy decision and appreciated Blake’s partnership in always doing what was best for the Kings.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the L.A. Kings and the passion he brought to his role," Robitaille said via NHL.com. "Reaching this understanding wasn’t easy and I appreciate Rob’s partnership in always working toward what is best for the Kings."

Robitaille said Blake deserves respect for his role in the team’s success.

"Rob deserves a great deal of credit and respect for elevating us to where we are today," Robitaille added. "He has been an important part of the Kings and will always be appreciated for what he has meant to this franchise."

The Kings are now looking for a new GM.

