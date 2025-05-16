Senators' HC Travis Green reacts to rival Maple Leafs' embarrassing Game 5 loss to Panthers

Even though Travis Green's team was ousted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in round one, he's not holding a grudge per se. The head coach was asked about their embarrassing loss in Game 5, and he only had positive things to say.
The Ottawa Senators coach was asked how he would motivate his team in that situation. What can he do when the team just has a bad game like that, especially when the season comes down to these games?
Green said:
"It is different now, for sure. I like the way Chief spoke after the game. Not hiding the fact that they didn't have a good game, but it happens. The biggest thing for Chief now is just to get his team ready to play next game."
Craig Berube, also known as Chief, made no excuses for his team's play in Game 5. He took the blame on himself, too, saying he had to coach better to help his team.
The Leafs had a 2-0 lead in the series after two home victories. That lead evaporated against the Florida Panthers, but Toronto came home for the crucial Game 5 and simply laid an egg.
Maple Leafs star addresses fan displeasure
As the Toronto Maple Leafs fell 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, home fans poured out of the building early. Those who stuck around were angry enough to get rid of their sweaters, abandoning them on the ice in displeasure.
Defenseman Morgan Rielly lamented what happened, but he also said he understands it. Via NHL.com, he said:
“It’s tough to see (that happen). They have the right to do what they want to do. And for us, you know, we have to improve and play better. I mean, we expect to have a team that is going to go out there and win and compete. And when that doesn’t happen, everyone's upset.”
Craig Berube said much the same, lamenting the bad performance and adding:
“You’ve got to trust your structure and your system. That takes care about the thinking. Then, just play. Take the thinking out. Go play. Be aggressive. You can’t not be aggressive. And you have to get numbers in there.”
He promised that they'll be better in Game 6, thus giving them a chance to make it up to their home fans in Game 7.
