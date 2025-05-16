Senators' HC Travis Green reacts to rival Maple Leafs' embarrassing Game 5 loss to Panthers

Even though Travis Green's team was ousted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in round one, he's not holding a grudge per se. The head coach was asked about their embarrassing loss in Game 5, and he only had positive things to say.

Ad

The Ottawa Senators coach was asked how he would motivate his team in that situation. What can he do when the team just has a bad game like that, especially when the season comes down to these games?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Green said:

"It is different now, for sure. I like the way Chief spoke after the game. Not hiding the fact that they didn't have a good game, but it happens. The biggest thing for Chief now is just to get his team ready to play next game."

Craig Berube, also known as Chief, made no excuses for his team's play in Game 5. He took the blame on himself, too, saying he had to coach better to help his team.

Ad

The Leafs had a 2-0 lead in the series after two home victories. That lead evaporated against the Florida Panthers, but Toronto came home for the crucial Game 5 and simply laid an egg.

Maple Leafs star addresses fan displeasure

As the Toronto Maple Leafs fell 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, home fans poured out of the building early. Those who stuck around were angry enough to get rid of their sweaters, abandoning them on the ice in displeasure.

Ad

Morgan Rielly regrets how bad the Maple Leafs played (Imagn)

Defenseman Morgan Rielly lamented what happened, but he also said he understands it. Via NHL.com, he said:

Ad

“It’s tough to see (that happen). They have the right to do what they want to do. And for us, you know, we have to improve and play better. I mean, we expect to have a team that is going to go out there and win and compete. And when that doesn’t happen, everyone's upset.”

Ad

Craig Berube said much the same, lamenting the bad performance and adding:

“You’ve got to trust your structure and your system. That takes care about the thinking. Then, just play. Take the thinking out. Go play. Be aggressive. You can’t not be aggressive. And you have to get numbers in there.”

He promised that they'll be better in Game 6, thus giving them a chance to make it up to their home fans in Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama