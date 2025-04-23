Senators' Ridly Greig gets honest about his 'battle' against Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz in playoffs Game 2

Ridly Greig spoke to reporters after Wednesday's practice at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. He talked about his battle with Anthony Stolarz in Game 2, where Stolarz hit Greig after a play near the net. Both players were given penalties for the exchange. The crowd in Toronto supported Stolarz for standing his ground.

Greig said he enjoyed the game despite the tension.

"Not much, to be honest, just a nice battle in front of the net," Greig said. "That's about it. When you were in that battle, did you think that he was gonna get hold for penalty. I assumed there was gonna be a penalty.

"I didn't think too much about it, but in the moment, you're just kind of battling, yeah. There's kind of a fine line of being inside the crease and just on top, just on top of it. But, yeah, I was just trying to battle in front of that. He was, he wasn't having it so lovely compete."

Greig started the game 1 with a hard cross-check to Leafs' former captain John Tavares in Game 1. He also collided with Stolarz in Game 1 after getting checked by a Leafs player. Greig has been averaging nearly 17 and a half minutes over the two playoff games and has scored one goal in the series opener.

"It's certainly a lot of fun," Greig said. "Can't remember the last two games. I don't think I've ever had that much fun playing hockey, so just enjoying it."

The Senators' left wing was also questioned about being the public enemy number one in Toronto. Speaking about which, he said that he does not care

"I don't spend too much time on social media," Greig said. "so, i could care less to be honest."

Ridly Greig has had past issues with the Leafs, including a hit on an empty net last year. That led to a cross-check and a suspension for Morgan Rielly.

Leafs coach Craig Berube defended Anthony Stolarz for the hit on Ridly Greig

Maple Leafs' coach Craig Berube defended Anthony Stolarz for his hit on Ridly Greig. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Berube talked about Stolarz's actions.

"I think it gets annoying after a while, right?" Berube said after the overtime win, via mapleleafshotstove.com, "I have seen that with goalies before. I really don’t have a problem with it."

Toronto leads the series 2-0 after their overtime win, with Stolarz allowing just four goals in two games. Game 3 is set for Thursday night in Ottawa.

