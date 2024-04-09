"Send me an apology video": Marc-Andre Fleury pranks Brandon Duhaime by taking the wheels off his Jeep

Former teammates Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Duhaime have had a long-standing prank war. But this is no ordinary war. It is a full-scale assault. Neither side is holding anything back.

Check out how far this prank war has gone:

The Minnesota Wild netminder and his accomplices left the Colorado Avalanche player's car looking like a grave, with flowers on top. The windshield had a “for sale” sign and a special message. But the icing on the cake was the missing wheels on Duhaime’s Jeep. His reaction was priceless:

"I’ll deal with this another time."

Duhaime hitched a ride home with teammates following the humorous incident. This week’s installment of the ongoing prank war was actually revenge. It came in response to Duhaime’s gag on Marc-Andre Fleury a week ago, prior to an Avs-Wild game. Duhaime toilet papered Fleury’s car, leaving the Wild netminder’s car looking like a mummy straight out of a horror movie.

This whole feud is even funnier considering that the Wild traded Duhaime to the Avalanche at the trade deadline. So now, this prank has officially crossed state lines. Duhaime’s last words for this episode in the ongoing prank war were:

"Send me an apology video."

We can only sit back and wait to see Fleury’s apology video, or not. But one thing is certain: This prank war is far from over. We can only imagine what the next installment brings about.

Marc-Andre Fleury: The Jokester

Fleury is known to be a funny guy. In addition to pranks, he enjoys fooling around and having a good laugh. His teammates refer to him as a great guy to be around.

Earlier this season, fans chuckled when Fleury played the role of repair crew during a Wild-Senators game on April 2nd. During a video review, Fleury dropped to his knees as the referees reviewed a disputed goal by Kirill Kaprizov.

During the review, Marc-Andre Fleury got busy repairing the ice in the crease with his pads and sticks. Fleury literally took care of his crease. He repaired the ice and made 30 stops in the game.

The video of Fleury’s repair job went viral, leaving fans in stitches. By the time play resumed, the goal had been waived off. Fortunately, the Wild won the game 3-2. Vinni Lettieri got the game winner at the 13:04 mark of the third. Fleury notched the win.