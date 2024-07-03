"Serious collateral damage": Frank Seravalli goes off on Tampa Bay Lightning for shock Steven Stamkos split

The Tampa Bay Lightning's offer to Steven Stamkos left fans and analysts around the league confused. According to reports, the Lightning offered Stamkos a multi-year deal to stay with the team at an annual average value of just $3 million.

In addition to the fact that Stamkos has spent the past 16 years of his career with the Lightning, his play has remained consistent.

Despite that, the Lightning offered him a deal that was worth pennies compared to the four-year deal worth a total of $32 million Stamkos signed with the Predators. On the heels of Spittin' Chiclets' Paul Bissonnette calling the offer from Tampa Bay insulting, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has now taken aim at the franchise.

While speaking on a recent episode of Sportsnet 590 The FAN on Wednesday, Seravalli pointed out that the offer could have unintended consequences for Tampa Bay. In addition to the situation having an impact on the team's dressing room, other free agents will have also taken note of the situation.

"I think this is a huge stain on the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. ... I think there's serious collateral damage to your brand, your fan base, your dressing room, and the players inside it if this is how a player who helped deliver two Stanley Cups and had a 40-goal season as a 33-year-old gets treated?"

Steven Stamkos opens up on confusing offer from the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing with Nashville

While many fans and analysts around the league, like Seravalli, were left confused by the Lightning's offer, it turns out that Steven Stamkos was equally as confused. As he explained to media members in Nashville after signing with the Predators, he initially wanted to stay in Tampa Bay.

Despite that, when it became apparent that the team wasn't going to offer him an adequate contract, Stamkos was forced to pivot. While that may have been easier said than done given that he spent his entire career with the Lightning, he's now excited about the new opportunity in Nashville.

While speaking with media members, he discussed the falling out he had with the Lightning, revealing that fans and analysts weren't the only ones confused by Tampa Bay's offer. When asked what led to the falling out Stamkos explained that he wasn't quite sure:

"To be completely honest, I found myself asking the same question. The more people I talked to, everyone seemed to share that same sentiment, which is puzzling and strange. Things happened quick throughout this week."

Now, with a chance for a fresh start, the two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner is ready to turn over a new leaf in pursuit of his third Stanley Cup championship.

