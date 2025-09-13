Seth Jarvis names the NHL’s "best chirpers" of all time, with Brad Marchand at No. 1

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis had some fun at the NHL Player Media Tour when asked to name the league’s all-time best chirpers.Jarvis didn’t hesitate to put Brad Marchand in the top spot, followed by Travis Konecny, Brady Tkachuk, Tom Wilson, Matthew Tkachuk, Drew Doughty, Claude Giroux, Evander Kane, Rasmus Andersson and Ryan Reaves.“Brad Marchand at the top — I don’t know if it gets much better than him at chirping,” Jarvis said with a laugh.When asked where he would rank himself, Jarvis admitted that he’s nowhere near the list.“On the floor. I’m not quick on my feet to rattle off anything,” he joked.Jarvis is coming off his fourth NHL season, where he put up a career-best 32 goals and 35 assists for 67 points in 73 games with the Hurricanes.Looking ahead, he sees opportunities like this media event as a chance to show more than just his on-ice skills.“It’s definitely an opportunity to grow yourself and grow the Canes. Any time you can do stuff like this and showcase your personality a little bit, showcase the Hurricanes, I think it only helps,” Jarvis said. (per NHL.com)The Hurricanes kick off their season on Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils.Fans weigh in on Seth Jarvis's NHL &quot;chirper&quot; rankingsThe hockey world was abuzz with discussions after Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis shared his rankings of the NHL's &quot;best chirpers,&quot; players known for their verbal jabs and on-ice banter.Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Seth Jarvis's list, with one commenting:&quot;Pretty reasonable ranking.&quot;RespawnPlays @RespawnPlaysLINK@NHL Pretty reasonable rankingAnother wrote:&quot;Why are we getting a 23 year old to rank these players? Maybe get a veteran to give more of an accurate ranking...&quot;StaoisTruther @GoSensGo2006LINK@NHL Why are we getting a 23 year old to rank these players? Maybe get a veteran to give more of an accurate ranking...Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;You’re right. Oh and Brad Marchand should’ve invited Seth’s Winnipeg friends out to Dairy Queen to make them feel at home,&quot; one wrote.&quot;What about Konecny riding on Marchand's back? Seems like that would be an awful lot of chirping right there,&quot; another posted.&quot;Huge difference between chirping (art) and whatever Wilson does (beat his chest?). To say Wilson is a master chirper is insulting to the real chrip legends,&quot; one commented.&quot;Reaves on the bottom sounds right. Grown ass man making clucking noise,&quot; another wrote.As the discussions continue, it's clear that the NHL's most gifted trash-talkers have left a lasting impression on the passionate fan base.