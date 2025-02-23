Seth Jarvis speaks out on being teammate with $65,408,000 Maple Leafs superstar at 4 Nations Face-Off

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis spoke about teaming up with some of Canada's best hockey players in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jarvis talked about sharing the line with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner in particular.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, TSN hockey analyst Mark Masters shared a quote from Jarvis on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's amazing," Jarvis said. "He's an incredible person. A lot of fun to hang out with. We grew a good friendship. It was fun just to be around him. ... He just keeps everyone laughing & in a good mood."

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Maple Leafs.

Marner told reporters that he and his Canada teammates were now gearing up for the rest of the NHL regular season.

“It’s been cool, lots of fun celebrating with everyone, and obviously flip the switch pretty quickly, getting on a plane, getting back here, and getting ready for a game,” Marner said via The Leafs Nation.

The Leafs defeated the Hurricanes 6-3. Team captain Auston Matthews scored an empty-netter to move up to joint second on the Maple Leafs' scoring sheets with 389 goals. He scored his first goal in five games as well.

The Maple Leafs built a 4-0 lead before the Hurricanes rallied, scoring three goals in the third period. The Hurricanes pulled their goalie to create a man advantage. In the final two minutes, Matthews and Pontus Holmberg scored into the empty net for Toronto.

“I thought we probably backed up a little bit too much in the third and let them come at us,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said via NHL.com. “They made it interesting there. They’re good at that.”

Seth Jarvis made his senior international debut at 4 Nations Face-Off

Seth Jarvis, one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL, played 12:45 minutes in the championship game against the USA. He made his senior international debut against Sweden in the tournament's first game, recording an assist on the night.

Jarvis sat out Canada's game against Finland before returning to the lineup to replace Travis Konecny.

Jarvis' friends made the trip to Boston from Winnipeg for the final. They spoke to reporters and expressed their support for the forward.

"We're going to get to this game no matter what," they said via Sportsnet.

Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 in overtime to lift the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy.

