Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones voiced his frustration with the team's lack of progress after their disappointing 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Jones was the lone goal scorer for the Hawks in the matchup. He pointed out that the level of play is the same as it was in the season-opening game, highlighting the extent to which the club hasn't advanced.

Jones criticized the team's inability to simplify their game, which he believes is a key reason for their lack of wins. It marked the fourth straight loss for the Blackhawks.

Despite Seth Jones' first-period goal, Utah tied the game in the second and secure the win with a third-period goal. The Hawks were outshot 36-22, including a 14-6 advantage in the third period, as they were unable to get consistent offense.

Jones delivered a brutally honest take on the Chicago Blackhawks' current state.

"I don't know, I think we're the exact same team right now as if we're Game 1. And I think it's pretty, pretty evident out there. We haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, you know, and it shows, we don't get a lot of wins because of that," he said.

"All this is in almost four years of, you know, bottom of the league. So it's not, not just this year for me, at least," he added.

Seth Jones is generating a whole lot of chatter throughout the league with just over a week left until the NHL trade deadline after he made his trade request from Chicago last week.

Seth Jones scored first but the Blackhawks fell to Utah Hockey Club

On Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center.

Jones opened the scoring for the Hawks after putting them ahead 1-0 on the power play at 13:34 into the first period. Coming into the second period, Clayton Keller tied it for Utah with less than a minute remaining before the end of the second period.

Lawson Crouse scored at 12:12 into the final period, securing a 2-1 win for Utah and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Utah currently sits three points behind a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

