"Shades of Price": Canadiens fans on cloud nine after watching Jacob Fowler's heroic OT save in preseason win

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 23, 2025 07:33 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Canadiens fans on cloud nine after watching Jacob Fowler's heroic OT save in preseason win - Source: Imagn

Montreal Canadiens fans on social media were ecstatic after prospect goaltender Jacob Fowler made an insane save during the Habs' 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in a preseason matchup on Monday.

In the extra period, Fowler faced a high-danger chance from Penguins forward Avery Hayes on a partial break. Hayes deked to his forehand, trying to roof it short-side.

Jacob Fowler dropped into a full butterfly extension, blocking the initial shot, then contorted his body for a poke-check recovery on the rebound attempt—all while sprawling across the crease. It kept the door shut on that sequence, denying Hayes the opportunity to score the potential winner for the Penguins.

After the game, Habs fans on X (Twitter) hailed the 20-year-old netminder with praise. One tweeted:

"Shades of price."
Another chimed in:

"Skinner would just be leaving the post when that guy made the save lol."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Fowler made every save look easy, even this one kinda," a third fan wrote."
"Il ressemble à Price !! Incroyable," posted another fan.
"Was that impressive? Idk it seemed easy for him," one X user wrote.
"@EdmontonOilers why tf do we spend our 2nd rounders on bums like Oliver Rodrigue and Eemil Vinni when other teams collect studs like these," another chimed in.

Jacob Fowler reflects on his calm personality between the pipes

Fowler ended the game with 13 saves. After the game, Fowler reflected on his calm personality between the pipes. He explained that his calm demeanor has been a lifelong trait.

“It’s something that I’ve had my whole life. I grew up just loving the game so much, just trying to be a hockey dork. It’s just part of who I am. I love to come to the rink every day. It’s not a job for me," he said.

Reflecting on the win, Fowler added:

"For me it's easy to stay calm. You just want to give your team a chance to win."

Jacob Fowler and the Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers in their next preseason game at Centre Bell on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
