"Shades of Price": Canadiens fans on cloud nine after watching Jacob Fowler's heroic OT save in preseason win

Montreal Canadiens fans on social media were ecstatic after prospect goaltender Jacob Fowler made an insane save during the Habs' 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in a preseason matchup on Monday.In the extra period, Fowler faced a high-danger chance from Penguins forward Avery Hayes on a partial break. Hayes deked to his forehand, trying to roof it short-side. Jacob Fowler dropped into a full butterfly extension, blocking the initial shot, then contorted his body for a poke-check recovery on the rebound attempt—all while sprawling across the crease. It kept the door shut on that sequence, denying Hayes the opportunity to score the potential winner for the Penguins.After the game, Habs fans on X (Twitter) hailed the 20-year-old netminder with praise. One tweeted:&quot;Shades of price.&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Skinner would just be leaving the post when that guy made the save lol.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Fowler made every save look easy, even this one kinda,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;&quot;Il ressemble à Price !! Incroyable,&quot; posted another fan.&quot;Was that impressive? Idk it seemed easy for him,&quot; one X user wrote.&quot;@EdmontonOilers why tf do we spend our 2nd rounders on bums like Oliver Rodrigue and Eemil Vinni when other teams collect studs like these,&quot; another chimed in.Jacob Fowler reflects on his calm personality between the pipesFowler ended the game with 13 saves. After the game, Fowler reflected on his calm personality between the pipes. He explained that his calm demeanor has been a lifelong trait.“It’s something that I’ve had my whole life. I grew up just loving the game so much, just trying to be a hockey dork. It’s just part of who I am. I love to come to the rink every day. It’s not a job for me,&quot; he said.Reflecting on the win, Fowler added:&quot;For me it's easy to stay calm. You just want to give your team a chance to win.&quot;Jacob Fowler and the Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers in their next preseason game at Centre Bell on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.