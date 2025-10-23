  • home icon
  "Shame on us": Red Wings HC Todd McLellan identifies lack of readiness in taking penalties vs. Sabres

"Shame on us": Red Wings HC Todd McLellan identifies lack of readiness in taking penalties vs. Sabres

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:44 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Red Wings HC Todd McLellan identifies lack of readiness in taking penalties vs. Sabres - Source: Imagn

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan didn’t mince words about his team’s undisciplined penalties that derailed their momentum and snapped a five-game winning streak.

The Red Wings, entering as Atlantic Division leaders with a 5-1 record, found themselves shorthanded twice in the opening five minutes, killing off nearly 10 minutes of penalties in the first period alone.

Buffalo capitalized on the power play, with Jack Quinn’s goal ending Detroit’s impressive streak of 14 consecutive successful kills. The Sabres outshot the Wings 11-5 in the first period and went on to defeat Detroit 4-2 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Todd McLellan, addressing the media postgame, pinpointed the lack of readiness and discipline as the core issue in the matchup (NHL.com):

"I don't think our group was ready for the pace, and that's probably why we took the penalties. Shame on us because we knew that they played that way. Then the mental toughness part of it, I thought our penalty kill did a good job," he said.
McLellan added:

"They're dangerous. They're one of the top power plays in the league right now, and Gibby made some real good saves. But eventually they're going to tap you. The mental toughness was not in that situation, but it was overcoming the rhythm early in the game."

The Red Wings (5-2-0) play the New York Islanders (3-3-0) on Wednesday.

Detroit Red Wings' 5-game winning streak comes to an end after loss to Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres erased the Detroit Red Wings' five-game winning streak after a 4-2 win at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. The Sabres improved their record to 3-4-0, moving fifth in the Atlantic Division standings with six points.

J.T. Compher opened the scoring for the Detroit Red Wings, giving them a 1-0 lead at 3:00 of the first period. At 11:37, Jason Zucker tied the game 1-1 for the Buffalo Sabres. Tyson Kozak put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 16:28, but Emmitt Finnie evened the score at 2-2 for Detroit before the third period.

In the final period, Jack Quinn and Josh Doan scored for Buffalo to secure the win. Meanwhile, rookie goaltender Colten Ellis made an impressive 26 saves in his NHL debut.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
