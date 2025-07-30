Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson faced significant challenges and scrutiny during the 2024-25 NHL season, marking a notable downturn from his previous seasons.After signing an 8-year, $92.8 million contract extension with a $11.6 million annual cap hit in March 2024, Pettersson faced intense pressure to perform as a top-tier center.His underwhelming output led to criticism, with fans and media questioning his value and leadership. There is hope and optimism among Canucks management and fans that Elias Pettersson will rediscover his elite form heading into the new season.However, former NHLer Shane O’Brien, speaking on Sportsnet 650, claims the 28-year-old Swede will face intense scrutiny if he fails to elevate his game. He emphasizes that Pettersson, as the team’s highest-paid player with a significant contract, is now the centerpiece of the Canucks’ offense.&quot;I think he has the most pressure on him than anyone in the NHL,&quot; O'Brien said.&quot; I think he has the most pressure on him than anyone in the NHL. He in a situation where now he's the guy, he's making big money and the Canucks unfortunately can only go as far as he will take them offensively.&quot;&quot;And I don't know if he has to be a point of game, but he just has to make an impact night in and night out and be the best forward on the Vancouver Canucks because that's what they're paying them.&quot;O'Brien expressed confidence in Pettersson but stressed that, given Vancouver's passionate fanbase and spotlight, the Swedish forward will face unparalleled pressure in the league.Pettersson amassed 45 points through 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 games, his worst NHL campaign since his 2019 Calder Trophy-winning rookie season. This was a sharp drop from his 102-point (39 goals, 63 assists) career-high in 2022-23.New Canucks star shares raw emotions after trade from Edmonton OilersEvander Kane was acquired by the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers last month in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft.Kane expressed raw emotions after his trade from the Oilers to the Canucks, stating that it probably hasn't fully sunk in yet.“It probably hasn't even sunk in 100% yet,” Kane said on Friday, via the &quot;Canucks Insider&quot; podcast. &quot;Once training camp gets rolling, I think it'll sink in a little bit more.”Kane had a three-year stint with the Oilers, recording 111 points through 62 goals and 49 assists in 161 games.