Shane O' Brien proposes Mitch Marner trade that involves Connor Bedard's Chicago Blackhawks

Former NHL defenseman Shane O'Brien recently proposed a mock trade involving the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner and the Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones, Nick Forlingo and a first-round pick. O'Brien also suggested that Marner could potentially sign a 'long-term extension' as part of the trade.

Despite the league's rookie superstar Connor Bedard delivering masterclasses night after night, the Chicago Blackhawks fell short of making it to the postseason. Shane O'Brien speculated that if the opportunity arose, the Blackhawks could acquire a two-way winger like Mitch Marner to build a winning project around Bedard.

“Mitch Marner for Seth Jones, Nick Forlingo and 1st round pick?” Shane O'Brien on Mitch Marner mock trade.

O’Brien further tweeted:

“For the @NHLBlackhawks the deal would involve Marner signing a long term extension.”

A long-term contract extension with the team would be the case if the Blackhawks are not just interested in acquiring Marner for the short term, but envision him as a key part of their team's future alongside Bedard.

How Mitch Marner could be an asset to Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard set multiple franchise records in his debut season with the Blackhawks, earning the NHL's Rookie of the Year nominations in the process. Now if he can have the support of a key figure like Mitch Marner on the ice, it could possibly be game-changing for the team.

Marner is primarily recognized for his exceptional vision, hockey IQ, and creativity with the puck. His playmaking skills are top-notch, as he possesses the ability to thread precise passes to his teammates and set up scoring opportunities with ease.

Marner’s ability to move through traffic and evade defenders, which allows him to create space for himself and his linemates, could be particularly advantageous for Bedard, who, despite his young age, already has elite-level scoring and offensive instincts. Marner's tendency to draw defenders toward him and distribute the puck effectively could open up scoring chances for Bedard.

As a two-way player, Marner is not only a threat in the offensive zone but also contributes defensively by backchecking, disrupting opposing plays, and supporting his teammates in their defensive efforts. His well-rounded approach to the game could provide Bedard and the Blackhawks with additional support in all areas of the ice.

However, at the moment, the idea remains a mock trade only. The coming offseason holds promise for both the Leafs and the Blackhawks.