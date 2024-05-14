Shane O'Brien weighs in on Valeri Nichushkin yet again being suspended for playoffs

In Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, the focus is on the Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been given a serious suspension. The news has stirred the league, including former NHL player, Shane O'Brien, who gave his viewpoint.

Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended for at least six months without pay. The suspension stems from his placement in Stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program for violating the terms of Stage 2. This news of Nichushkin's suspension arrived just before Game 4 of the second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Through a recorded video message on X, Shane O'Brien discussed Valeri Nichushkin's suspension. Calling Nichushkin the "Big Russian Train," O'Brien expressed his disappointment.

"What a win by the Hurricanes. We got a series. Huge news. Big Valeri Nichushkin, the big Russian train for back-to-back years now, has got suspended come playoff time," O'Brien remarked, highlighting the impact of Nichushkin's absence on the Avalanche's playoff run.

Shane O'Brien delved deeper into the issue, acknowledging the disappointment felt by fans and teammates.

"As a guy who's got my eye on the Avs, I was crushed. But as the next player, I feel for the guys on the Avs, and I feel for this guy," O'Brien empathetically expressed.

Shane O'Brien then talked about the disappointment for the team, hailing that Valeri Nichushkin has let down his teammates again.

"To let your teammates down like that two years in a row. I don't know him personally, but it sucks. Two years in a row. I was shocked when I saw it again," O'Brien said.

Shane O'Brien further expressed concern for Valeri Nichushkin's well-being and advised Avalanche to adjust their mindset in Nichushkin's absence:

"But I hope he gets the help he needs for the Avs. Pick up the slack, big Val. The guy's a beauty."

Expand Tweet

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Valeri Nichushkin's suspension

Valeri Nichushkin's absence is keenly felt by the Colorado Avalanche, especially given his significant contributions during the playoffs. Leading the team with nine playoff goals this season, his suspension has forced the team to adapt and rally in his absence. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar acknowledged this challenge.

"Val is obviously struggling with something," Bednar said. "Yeah, it sucks for our team. We’ve got to turn the page. We’ve got to go play way better than we did today."

"There’s still 20-plus guys in that room that care and want to win and that are here. That’s what we have to focus on. It hurts our team. There’s no question. He’s a great player."

Valeri Nichushkin's suspension also presents an opportunity for the Avalanche to reunite and reignite their regular season motivation.

Also read: Valeri Nichushkin releases statement after entering NHLPA Assistance Program