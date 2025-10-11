  • home icon
  • Sharks' billionaire owner reveals Tomas Hertl begged for trade to chase Stanley Cup before another knee injury ends his career

Sharks' billionaire owner reveals Tomas Hertl begged for trade to chase Stanley Cup before another knee injury ends his career

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:58 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Hasso Plattner talked about Tomas Hertl's trade to Vegas in 2024 (Source: Imagn)

San Jose Sharks owner Hasso Plattner said Tomas Hertl asked to be traded for a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Hertl was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2024. The Knights had lifted the Stanley Cup in 2023 for the first time, a team that could've fulfilled Hertl's wish to lift the Cup.

In Thursday's interview with Sheng Peng of sanjosehockeynow.com, Plattner said Hertl was honest about his health.

"When Tomas came and said, 'Hasso, please let me go. I played 10 years for the San Jose Sharks. I did everything possible. I got three knee injuries. If I get one more, I’m done. I have only so many years. Let me go to a team where I have a chance to win this goddamn Cup.'" Plattner said.
Hertl last had a knee surgery in February 2024, and his trade was announced while he was on his recovery timeline. Plattner, who is valued at $13.5 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth, had agreed to the trade on Hertl's request but later regretted letting him go.

"And I said, 'Tomas, we’ll let you go' …which I regret," Plattner said. "Because I really liked him and we always had fun together and joked. He always had a smile on his face. He was a good guy."
Tomas Hertl played 11 seasons for the Sharks after being drafted 17th overall in 2012, and was known for his hard work and positive attitude. He scored 218 goals and 266 assists in 712 regular-season games. His best season was in 2018-19 with 35 goals and 74 points.

Tomas Hertl's request for trade out of San Jose

In 2020, the San Jose Sharks witnessed a major drop from a record of 46-27-9. They finished the 2019-20 season with just 29 wins, missing the playoffs after four seasons. Following that season, things kept getting worse, and after missing five playoffs, Tomas Hertl ultimately asked for a trade in 2024.

"I've been here 11 years, our kids were born here, we love it here, so it was hard,” Hertl said to Czech media in March 2024, via NHL.com. "On the other hand, there was no playoffs here.
"The Sharks are in a rebuilding process, and Vegas has a team that won it last year and wants to win it again. It's not just about one year, it's about other seasons. That's the main reason.”

Despite the move, Tomas Hertl did not get the chance to win the Stanley Cup in 2024 and even in 2025. However, he could fulfil his wish in the 2025-26 season, if Vegas makes another championship run.

