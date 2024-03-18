Sharks GM Mike Grier explains decision to part ways with Russian scout Igor Eronko

San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier recently announced the decision to part ways with Russian scout Igor Eronko, citing his failure to fulfill his duties.

Mike Grier minced no words, saying:

“We let him go, basically, because he wasn’t fulfilling his duties.”

This move comes as a surprise, considering Eronko's recent appointment as a Russian-area amateur scout for the Sharks last summer.

Looking ahead, Mike Grier expressed the team's intention to hire another Russia-based scout for the next KHL season.

"We hope to have someone in place for next season but have to find the right person. Not just someone who wants to say they work for an NHL team and not do the work," Grier said.

Expand Tweet

Grier emphasized the critical role scouting plays in the Sharks' ongoing rebuilding process.

"Where we are, scouting is obviously going to be a huge part of this thing as we go forward," he added.

While acknowledging the efforts of the rest of the scouting staff, Grier pointed out Eronko's inability to meet expectations.

"Igor didn’t meet the standard," Grier said. "He wasn’t seeing games and wasn’t doing what we were asking of them."

Despite providing Eronko with multiple warnings and opportunities to improve, Grier expressed disappointment in his lack of commitment.

"We gave him several warnings about getting his reports in. Cleaning up his lists. And seeing games. You can’t scout or get a good feel of the players if you’re not at the rinks. For whatever reason, he was given plenty of notice that he needed to improve in this area, and he didn’t," Grier added.

Mike Grier believes Igor Eronko was working half-heartedly

Mike Grier also shed light on the challenges posed by the current geopolitical situation, particularly Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

With the inability to have a hands-on presence in Russia, scouting becomes more challenging. However, Grier emphasized that this should not be an excuse for a lackluster performance.

"But ultimately, the situation that Russia is in, when you can’t really be over there and be hands-on and kind of follow people, they can kind of do what they want," Grier said. "He chose to do it half-heartedly. That’s not what we’re looking for.”

Despite Eronko's departure, the Sharks remain focused on scouting Russian prospects for the upcoming 2024 Draft.

Grier highlighted the efforts of Martin Uhnak, who has been covering the Slovak and Czech leagues in person. Additionally, Nikolai Ladygin, despite being based in Ukraine, continues to provide valuable insights through interviews and video viewings.