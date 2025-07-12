Sharks GM Mike Grier makes his thoughts clear on trading Henry Thrun for Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves

The San Jose Sharks traded defenseman Henry Thrun to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in exchange for veteran forward Ryan Reaves. Thrun had played three seasons with the Sharks, appearing in 119 NHL games.

In the 2024-25 season, he played 60 games and recorded two goals and 10 assists. He averaged 17:30 of ice time per contest, showing steady development. But he finished the season with a -23 rating on a rebuilding team.

Thrun, 24, was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2019 but made his NHL debut with San Jose. He became a regular part of the Sharks’ defensive group and often logged solid minutes. Despite his progress, the Sharks decided to move on from him. Thrun is now with Toronto, signed to a two-year, $2 million contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier explained the reasoning behind the move, as per beat reporter Max Miller on Friday.

“We looked at the guys we brought in and just looked at the year that Shakir had and the year that Sam had," Grier said. "Even [how Sam] looked at development camp, even though it’s just a short three days. He looks like he’s someone who’s going to be ready at least to be pushed for this opportunity.”

Grier's comments show that the trade was not about Thrun’s performance. Instead, it was about making room for younger talent like Shakir Mukhamadullin and Sam Dickinson, who tallied 91 points in 55 games for the London Knights in the last OHL season. Grier believes these players are close to being NHL-ready and deserve a chance to compete for a roster spot.

In return, San Jose added Ryan Reaves, a veteran forward known more for his physical game than point production. Reaves has played 15 NHL seasons and is considered one of the league’s toughest players.

Sharks GM Mike Grier reveals the thought behind trading for Ryan Reaves

Sharks general manager Mike Grier explained why the team added Ryan Reaves. He said San Jose needed more personality and toughness, and Reaves' size and physical play were a crucial reason for the move.

“Reavo is someone we thought our group needed," Grier said, via NHL. "I think one of the underrated things about his game, manages the puck really well (and) really good on the forecheck as F-1. We’re excited to bring his veteran leadership and energy and his whole package."

Grier said the team is happy to add him to the group. Ryan Reaves had two assists in 35 games for the Maple Leafs last season, but he did not play in the playoffs.

