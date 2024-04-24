Sheldon Keefe elaborates on Maple Leafs' plans of dealing with Brad Marchand

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed the tactic for dealing with the tough Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins. After a key game in which the Maple Leafs tied the series at one game each, Keefe stressed the necessity of keeping the focus on Marchand.

In a statement shared by Mark Masters, a TSN reporter, Keefe emphasized the need for his players to remain vigilant and calculated in their approach.

"Just gotta be smart," Keefe said. "Gotta recognize the moment, recognize the player & players you're playing against. They're very good at making it very clear that there's been an infraction. We got to manage that."

Keefe's remarks highlight a strategic focus on maintaining discipline and awareness when facing off against Marchand and the Bruins.

Brad Marchand recognizes Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff evolution ahead of crucial Game 3 against Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand, the captain of the Boston Bruins, acknowledges the formidable challenge set by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs. Having faced them in postseason play four times now, Marchand highlights the evolution of the Leafs into a more playoff-ready team.

He notes their enhanced physicality, commitment to forechecking, and tighter defensive play compared to previous years. Despite his reputation as a contentious player, Marchand gives credit to the Leafs for their performance, particularly their offensive skills combined with their defensive tenacity.

“I mean, they’re playing a really good playoff-type game right now. You know, you knew they would. They’re built different than in the past years,” Marchand said (via dailyhive.com).

Even in the games where the Bruins were outshot, Brad Marchand recognizes the Leafs' quality and competitiveness.

“You’ve got to give them credit. They’re one of the top teams for a reason. When you add their offensive ability on top of that, they’re a tough team to play right now, and we’re seeing it, Even the first game, it was a different game than the score.

"We have to continue to be better. It’s a very tight playoff series, and we knew it was going to be a battle.” Marchand added

The Boston Bruins, with a regular-season record of 47-20-15, face the Toronto Maple Leafs, who finished with a record of 46-26-10. The teams are evenly matched, and with the series tied at one game apiece, Game 3 promises to be a crucial encounter in determining the direction of the series.

The spotlight is on the Leafs' newfound playoff readiness and the Bruins' response as they strive to maintain their winning streak against their Atlantic Division rivals.