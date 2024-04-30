Sheldon Keefe offers latest on Auston Matthews' availability status for vital Game 5 against Bruins

At a juncture when it is crucial for the Toronto Maple Leafs, doubts over the availability of their key center, Auston Matthews for Game 5 against the Boston Bruins are looming.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe shed light on Matthews' situation during the team's morning skate on Tuesday.

Keefe's comments, as shared by hockey analyst David Alter, suggested a conservative attitude towards Matthews' involvement with the upcoming game. Keefe reiterated that Matthews is working on readiness but he added that the doctors will make the final call.

"We'll see how the rest of the day goes," Keefe said.

Matthews' took shots into an empty net before exiting.

Auston Matthews' absence in Game 4 against the Bruins raised concerns as the Leafs found themselves trailing in the series. Notably, he did not return for the third period, prompting the team to announce his absence for the remainder of the game.

Despite logging significant ice time in the initial periods, Matthews' departure highlighted the severity of his condition. Whether or not Auston Matthews grabs a puck, his shadow dominates as the group tries to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Elliotte Friedman hints that Leafs' core four—Austin Matthews and others—might separate

In a recent episode of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided a candid evaluation of the Toronto Maple Leafs following their disappointing Game 4 loss to the Boston Bruins. Friedman remarked that Game 4 was a low point for the Maple Leafs.

"Game 4 was a low moment,” Friedman said. “(Leafs) deserved to get booed off the ice. The fans who paid that much for those tickets have every right to boo them."

The team now faces a challenging situation, trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1 and standing on the verge of elimination.

Additionally, the podcast explored the dynamics of Toronto's "Core Four," composed of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

In Game 4, cameras documented an intense argument between Matthews, Marner and Nylander on a bench, which showed internal disagreement in the team.

"Them snapping at each other on the bench – Marner, Matthews, Nylander – we have not seen that from this group of players. Yes, you see it all the time; but they’ve been together basically since 2016-17, and we’ve never seen that before from them," Friedman added.

Looking ahead, Friedman stressed the critical juncture facing the Maple Leafs. With Marner and Tavares approaching unrestricted free agency after the 2024–25 season, tough decisions might change the team's core composition.