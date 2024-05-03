Sheldon Keefe offers latest injury update on Auston Matthews ahead of Game 7 against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Saturday, and all hopes are on their star player, Auston Matthews, who sat out of Game 6.

In a recent update by head coach Sheldon Keefe, there's a glimmer of hope for Matthews' return.

Keefe said that Matthews skated today and had seen some progress in his condition.

"Sheldon Keefe says there has been some “progress” in Auston Matthews, who skated today. No determination on his availability for Game 7," David Alter shared on X.

However, despite the signs of progress, Keefe emphasized that no final decision regarding Matthews' availability for Game 7 has been made.

Matthews' absence in the last two games hasn't derailed the Maple Leafs' efforts to stay alive in the playoffs. The team managed to secure victories in both games. William Nylander filled the void, scoring the goals crucial for the Maple Leafs to remain in the playoff race.

Matthews' absence from the lineup stems from a combination of illness and a potential injury. He was sidelined after Game 4 due to illness, with reports that he may also be nursing an undisclosed injury.

Auston Matthews' absence didn't deter Leafs in Game 6

On Thursday, William Nylander scored twice, with Joseph Woll backstopping Toronto with 22 saves, leading the Leafs to a series-tying 2-1 win over the Bruins and forcing a decisive Game 7. Toronto managed to survive a 3-1 series deficit.

Morgan Rielly played a key role with assists on both goals. Bruins' Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots, but Morgan Geekie prevented Woll's shutout with a last-second goal.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery urged top players like David Pastrnak to excel in critical moments. Pastrnak agreed that there's a need for a more aggressive shooting approach.

Despite missing Auston Matthews due to illness, Toronto's Nylander secured the lead with a late second-period goal. Woll became the first goaltender in NHL history to have four straight playoff starts in elimination games.