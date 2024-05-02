Sheldon Keefe provides brief update on Auston Matthews’ status for elimination Game 6 vs Boston Bruins

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews remains questionable for tomorrow night’s crucial Game 6 in Toronto.

Matthews has not played since leaving midway through Game 4 in Toronto last weekend. Not much is known about Auston Matthews’ condition other than an illness he’s dealing with.

Following today’s practice, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe addressed the media, stating per the Hockey News:

"He skated today. No update otherwise."

The lack of insight into Matthews’ status for Game 6 leaves plenty of room for speculation.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, Auston Matthews has been dealing with something more than “just the illness.” However, it is unclear what illness or injuries may be affecting the Rocket Richard Trophy winner.

Matthews did not play in Game 5, a thrilling game the Maple Leafs won 2-1 in OT.

With Matthews questionable for Game 6, it’s highly likely that Matthews will not dress for Game 6. In the meantime, fans and the media can only speculate as to what is keeping Auston Matthews out of an elimination game for Toronto.

As Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit stated per the Hockey News:

"If he’s not in the lineup, we just gotta figure out how to win."

The Leafs figured out a way to win in Game 5. Now, they must figure out how to win Game 6 at home and force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston.

Other players have to step up Auston Matthews’ absence

According to the Hockey News, Simon Benoit candidly told the media his thoughts on playing without Matthews:

"Other plays gotta step up, right? Nothing else we can do about it."

In Game 5, Matthew Knies stepped up in overtime, corralling a loose puck past Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman.

However, the goal would not have been possible without a strong effort from captain John Tavares, fighting off a defender and putting the puck in the net, leading to Knies' winner.

Game 5’s crucial victory has raised questions about how well the Leafs can play without Matthews. According to Statmuse, the Leafs are 35-19-2 all-time without Auston Matthews on the ice. The stat is surprising, given how dangerous Matthews is all over the ice.

The Leafs showed a cohesive effort, with all four lines chipping in offensively and defensively. Toronto played a disciplined game, while netminder Joe Woll delivered solid goaltending.

Certainly, the Leafs are a better team with Matthews in the lineup. However, the numbers show that missing Matthews is not a death sentence.

The Maple Leafs have one more game to win without their biggest gun. As Benoit stated, someone else will have to step up. Whoever that may be, Toronto fans hope the Game 6 hero can lead the way to a miracle comeback.