Sheldon Keefe shares lofty Stanley Cup ambitions as New Jersey Devils' new head coach

Sheldon Keefe has not been with the New Jersey Devils for very long, yet the coach has a clear vision for the road ahead. After entering the season with the expectations of a deep postseason run, the New Jersey Devils fell short of the playoffs.

The failure of missing the playoffs, as well as being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs has lit a fire under Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils. When asked about his ambitions for the season ahead, the former Leafs coach didn't shy away from aiming for the top.

"The vision is to win the Stanley Cup. That's very clear," Keefe said when asked about his goals for the club.

"However, it's also very clear to me, in order to do so you have to maximize every day," the Devils coach explained, expressing a sentiment that it won't come easy and that the team will need to battle.

Keefe will enter the 2024-25 campaign with a loaded roster that features some of the most talented young players in the NHL, including Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Last season, the New Jersey Devils finished with a 38-39 record, falling short of a playoff spot.

Sheldon Keefe endured a roller coaster tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs before joining New Jersey

Looking back on Keefe's tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs will raise a variety of different reactions. The new Devils coach spent five seasons with the Maple Leafs, enjoying consistent regular season success, but it never seemed to translate into the playoffs.

With a core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, expectations for the Maple Leafs were high every year of Keefe's tenure. Unfortunately, for the former coach, the lack of postseason success led to the organization looking for a new voice in the locker room to make it over the hump.

Although Sheldon Keefe was hoping to bring a title back to Toronto, the move to the New Jersey Devils may have been the best-case scenario. The young core and the organization's desire to win another Stanley Cup should give him plenty of assets to set himself up for future success, though.