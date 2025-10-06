  • home icon
  "Shocked Florian doesn't get the spot": Habs fans react to Canadiens' final roster cuts before start of 2025-26 NHL season

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 06, 2025 04:55 GMT
NHL: Preseason-New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
The Montreal Canadiens recently announced their final roster moves ahead of the 2025-26 season opener, trimming the training camp roster to the league maximum of 23 players.

Among the final cuts from the Canadiens’ training camp roster was forward Florian Xhekaj, the younger brother of Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj. Many Habs fans expressed surprise and disappointment over the decision after his standout preseason performance.

Here's how Habs fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the decision. One tweeted:

"Wow! Shocked Florian doesn’t get the the spot but I understand kapanen will be on the line up. He can easily play third line or second line. And it’s better to have Florian playing top minutes in providence than him being the extra forward. Veleno as the extra forward makes sense he’s used to being in and out of the line up."
Another chimed in:

"Its what I thought. I figure Xhekaj has leaped Beck in the order and will be first call up when there's an injury."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Not sure what anyone saw in Veleno! Florian would be a far better option. Also, it’s time to get rid of Gallagher, Evans and Matheson to make room for the kids. All 3 have value and can be used to add to the current hole in the lineup," a third fan wrote.
"I think it’s a matter of time before Florian gets the call up. Had a great preseason and did really great in Laval last year. He’s a unicorn but playing him more minutes in the AHL will be better for his development. Everyone else I think was the right call," one X user opined.
"No surprises. Florian and Blais made hella audition," another chimed in.

How did Florian Xhekaj fare for the Canadiens in preseason?

Florian Xhekaj had a strong showing for the Canadiens during the preseason, appearing in three games and recording one goal, a +3 rating, and a team-leading 25 penalty minutes, including three fighting majors.

His lone goal came in his debut against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre, a memorable moment with his mother, Simona, in attendance. Xhekaj was selected 101st overall by the Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Habs will be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

bell-icon Manage notifications