"Shocking and heartbreaking" - Hockey fans left shocked over ex-Penguins star Konstantin Koltsov’s death being ruled as apparent suicide

Hockey fans were left reeling in shock after learning about the tragic death of former professional ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov.

The news, which emerged from the Miami-Dade Police Department, revealed that Koltsov had died at the age of 42 in an apparent suicide. The devastating incident took place at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where Koltsov was reported to have jumped from a balcony in the early hours of Monday, March 18, 2024.

The announcement of Koltsov's death was met with an outpouring of grief and disbelief from fans across various platforms. One fan expressed their shock, describing the news as

"so shocking and heartbreaking."

Another fan articulated the sentiment, stating,

"Devastating, hoping the tennis community rallies behind her - this is horrific, she also lost her father when he was only early 40’s as well."

The sudden and tragic loss of Koltsov deeply affected many, with fans expressing their sorrow and sympathy for his loved ones.

"Oh my god. This just keeps getting worse. How horrible," one fan exclaimed, reflecting the profound impact of the news.

Another fan, recalling the initial reports surrounding Koltsov's death, remarked,

"When they reported blood clot so quickly, I knew that couldn’t be determined so quickly. Figured something like this. Bless his soul. And so sad for one of my favorite players."

Konstantin Koltsov's death is suicide per Miami Police

Former professional ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov from Belarus, aged 42, has tragically passed away in an apparent suicide, as reported by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.” Miami Police Statement (via CNN)

Koltsov, known for representing Belarus in two Winter Olympics and playing three seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was working as a coach for Salavat Yulaev. The police responded to a call about a male jumping from a balcony at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

Salavat Yulaev expressed deep sorrow over Koltsov's passing,

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever written himself in the history of our club.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins also extended condolences to his family and friends. Konstantin Koltsov, who often accompanied his partner Aryna Sabalenka to tennis tournaments, was described by her as "the best man in the world" and a source of daily happiness.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 2 in the world, recently competed at Indian Wells and is scheduled to play at the Miami Open.