"Shootout cheat code", "Next level filth": NHL fans react to Patrick Kane's nasty record-making shootout goal record in win over Kraken

Patrick Kane scored the only shootout goal to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Tuesday. With this goal, Kane set the NHL record for most career shootout goals with 53, passing former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews (52).

Kane, playing in his 18th NHL season, remains one of the most reliable shootout players. He was already leading all active NHL players in shootout goals, ahead of T.J. Oshie (49) and Sidney Crosby (46).

The win helped Detroit sweep their four-game road trip and improve to 28-21-5. Spittin Chiclets shared a clip of Kane’s goal, writing:

“PATRICK KANE NOW HOLDS THE MOST SHOOTOUT GOALS IN NHL HISTORY RECORD‼️ …and the Wings are on a SEVEN game heater🔥”

NHL fans reacted to Patrick Kane's goal on X.

“Kane is a shootout cheat code. Miss Showtime in Chi-town,” one fan said.

“Next level filth,” another fan said.

"Top shelf where they keep all the peanut butter. Showtime in overtime baby!!! Way to close it out Tally! #LGRW," a fan said.

"Dude is a fucking wizard with a hockey stick. Been casting spells on goalies for years. God given talent as a goal scorer," one fan said.

"Thank GOD the Wings are back and I can finally be arrogant again, I couldn't bear to pretend to be modest any longer," another fan said.

"Kane should request a trade at the break. he carried that team during the 8-1 stretch, led the league in scoring for a 17 day period, got them back into contention. now the sc**bag no Cups coach is fu**ing w him and burying him in the lineup. go to Florida Patrick," one fan said.

Patrick Kane's goal helped the Red Wings extend win streak to seven games

The Detroit Red Wings won their seventh straight game with Patrick Kane's goal. This is the first time since 2011-12 winning at least seven games in a row twice in one season.

Lucas Raymond gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first period. Matty Beniers tied it 1-1 but Moritz Seider made it 2-1 for the Red Wings with a power-play goal at 19:30.

Shane Wright tied the game 2-2 at 6:29 of the second. Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom extended the lead to 4-2 for Detroit. Wright made it 4-3 at 10:10, and Chandler Stephenson tied it 4-4 at 17:04 but lost in a shootout.

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings will next play Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

