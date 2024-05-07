"Shots fired at Sheldon Keefe's coaching" "Why they asking him about Marner?": NHL fans react to Paul Maurice's analysis of Maple Leafs loss

NHL fans have always been quick to react to any analysis or commentary surrounding their favorite teams and players, and a recent video post featuring Paul Maurice, head coach of the Florida Panthers, has sparked a flurry of responses.

In the video, Maurice delves into the intricacies of a specific play involving the Toronto Maple Leafs and offered insights that some fans found intriguing, while others seemed puzzled by the focus on individual players.

One fan said:

"Why they asking Maurice about Marner?"

Another fan said:

"Shots fired at Sheldon Keefes coaching structure"

Contrary to the criticism directed toward individual players, one fan offered a broader perspective, stating:

"I don't even think anyone on the Leafs did anything wrong. It was more the Bruins did a perfect play. Sometimes you just tip your cap."

Amid the varied reactions, there were expressions of admiration for Paul Maurice as a coach. One fan commented:

"Paul has and always will be one of my favorite coaches"

However, not all responses were positive. Criticism was also directed at Paul Maurice, with one fan bluntly stating:

"Yes, you got completely outcoached tonight though."

"Marner regular season hero but a playoff zero," another fan commented.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice acknowledged his team's shortcomings, aiming to rectify them for Game 2

The Boston Bruins dominated Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Panthers. Despite a spirited rendition of the national anthem by the sellout crowd, Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman exuded confidence, backed by his stellar performance.

Swayman's 38 saves stifled the Panthers offense, while goals from Brandon Carlo, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei, Justin Brazeau and Jake DeBrusk secured a 5-1 victory for the Bruins.

Swayman's postseason brilliance continued, maintaining a league-best goals-against average. Boston capitalized on Florida's defensive lapses, rallying from a 1-0 deficit with three goals in the final minutes of the second period. Brandon Carlo's goal, scored just hours after the birth of his son, highlighted the Bruins' determination.

Despite Matthew Tkachuk's goal for Florida, Sergei Bobrovsky's 24 saves couldn't prevent the Panthers' defeat.

Paul Maurice said:

"I didn't care for our game. And I think we can fix a big chunk of the things we didn't like.”

The Bruins' victory marked a departure from their closely contested regular-season matchups against the Panthers, showcasing their defensive resilience once they gained the lead. Carlo's emotional return to the lineup and subsequent goal added to Boston's perseverance.

Ultimately, Boston's cohesive performance, led by Swayman's goaltending prowess and Carlo's personal triumph, set the tone for a commanding start to the series. As the teams prepare for Game 2, the Bruins aim to maintain their momentum, while the Panthers seek a comeback.