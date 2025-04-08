"Should be 10 games, Disgraceful hit": Social media reacts to Radko Gudas' shoulder hit onto Corey Perry's head

Fans were outraged with the dangerous hit by Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas on Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the second period behind the Ducks net, where Gudas delivered a shoulder hit on Corey Perry's head as the veteran forward was trying to get the puck.

Despite the severity of the hit, no penalty was called on the play, much to the dismay of fans, who voiced their thoughts on X (formerly called Twitter). One wrote:

"Should be 10 games. Disgraceful hit."



Another commented:

"That's called head hunting I think ... Pretty disgusting. I didn't realize this was the UFC. I thought this was about hockey..."



Here are some more fan reactions:

"Brutal reffing. Oil have zero fight. Not going anywhere in the playoffs. And I’m the biggest Oilers fan," one wrote.

"He hit Perry with a forearm across the name bar a bit later. What a thug," another posted.

"Gudas is a no talent hack; with zero talent all he can do is go out and ruin careers," a user commented.

"I might be in the minority here but it looks like Perry definitely sold that much more than it’s worth," another wrote.

Despite the controversy, the Ducks came away with a 3-2 victory over the Oilers. Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored for Edmonton, while Cutter Gauthier (two goals) and Mason McTavish found the back of the net for Anaheim.

Goaltender Lukas Dostal made 47 saves to secure the win for the Ducks, while Oliver Rodrigue stopped 18 shots in the loss.

Game Recap: Corey Perry and Oilers lose 3-2 against Ducks

Adam Henrique got the Oilers on the board late in the first period, scoring at 17:51 off a setup from Corey Perry. Early in the second, at 2:20, Cutter Gauthier tied it 1-1 with a one-timer from a Leo Carlsson pass. Gauthier scored again at 7:10, driving a backhand shot.

Mason McTavish then gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead in the third period, scoring at 5:33 with an assist from Trevor Zegras. Jeff Skinner responded with 3:31 left to cut the lead to 3-2, which turned out to be the final goal of the game.

