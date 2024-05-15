"Should have been 5 and a game": Fans react to Evander Kane's high stick which left Tyler Myers bleeding 

In a tense Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, fans were left buzzing with a mix of excitement and concern following a controversial incident involving Evander Kane and Tyler Myers. With the series tied at 2-2, every moment was crucial, but perhaps none more so than Kane's high stick that left Myers bloodied.

The incident unfolded with just under six minutes remaining in the first period. As Kane surged toward the Canucks' goal, Myers, positioned for defense, found himself in the path of the charging Oilers forward. In a split-second collision, Kane's stick connected with Myers' head, resulting in a double minor penalty for high-sticking.

Concern for Myers' well-being mingled with frustration and anger directed at Evander Kane for his reckless play, setting the stage for a charged atmosphere for the remainder of the game.

Fans took to X/Twitter to show their anger, as one fan commented:

"That should have been 5 and a game for cross checking."

Another fan supported this:

"Its clear Cross Check, means 5 minutes and at least game suspension."

Despite numerous fans expressing their anger towards Evander Kane, many are keen to highlight that the infraction in question was a cross-check, not a high stick:

"High sticking? That was a cross check. Major and a game according to the rule book. But that’s been thrown out," one fan said.

"Should have been a 5 min crosscheck not a high stick... another missed call by these blind refs," another fan commented.

"Yeah, "high sticking," more like a cross-check to the face. Should have been 5 and a game," one fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, some fans made fun of the Canucks:

"Great kill by the nucks," one fan said.

"What a joke sluggish Canucks," another fan said.

The Oilers took an early lead with goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. While Vancouver had opportunities on the power play, they couldn't capitalize on them.

As the game reached its climax, emotions ran high with the score tied at 2-2 late in the third period. Then, in a dramatic twist, Evan Bouchard scored the go-ahead goal for the Oilers, making it 3-2 in the final moments of the game.

However, for fans, Kane's high stick remained a sour note in an otherwise thrilling contest.

Evander Kane's Playoff Problem: A history of high-sticking incidents

E͏vander Kane has a͏ notable tr͏ack record when it comes to high-sticking͏ incidents in the playoffs. This isn't the first time his lack of discipline ͏has landed him in hot water. In last season's playoffs, Kane found himself in a similar situation during a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In Game 3 of the Oilers' 2023 second-round playoff series,͏ K͏ane's high-stick play reared its hea͏d once again. As the first period ͏came to a close, Kane took a reckless run at Alex Pietrangelo, delivering a cross-check directly to Pietrangelo's face after the horn had sounded. The act earned Kane a two-minute ͏minor cross-checking penalty and gave the Gol͏de͏n Knights a power play to start the second period.

This incident wasn't an isolated one for Evander Kane in the series. In Game 2, he received a double minor and a 10-minute misconduct for roughing, following a brutal scrum where he delivered multiple hits to a defenseless player on the ice.

Game 5 between the Oilers and Canucks is set to take place at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

