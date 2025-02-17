"Should be benched" "Now you can boo": Hockey fans react to Jordan Binnington starting for Team Canada against Finland in 4 Nations game

Jordan Binnington and Team Canada have no more margin for error. The star-studded Canadian team enters a do-or-die matchup on Monday with Team Finland.

Both teams have 0-1-1-0 records, good for two points through two games played. Should either team win in regulation, it will earn an opportunity to face Team USA in the finals on Thursday.

The major question surrounding Team Canada is who will start in goal. It was confirmed on Monday morning that it will be Jordan Binnington manning the crease for the third consecutive game with Canada on the brink of elimination.

Fans reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Cooper should be benched!!!," one fan wrote.

"Now you can boo," another fan wrote.

"Unbelievable with the soft goals he has let in!!!! I would have had Hill in the last game, and this one," a fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions, with many not pleased with the decision in goal.

"They do realize they need a regulation win right?" one fan wrote.

"Pretty frustrating. He’s not a tier better than our other 2 goalies and he’s not been lights out. Overall - the coaching & roster construction has been our biggest flaw as a team," another fan wrote.

"How many bad goals does this guy need to let in?" a fan tweeted.

Binnington will look to prove all the doubters wrong with a strong bounce-back performance to send Canada to the finals for a rematch with Team USA.

Jordan Binnington's play has been a polarizing topic in Canada

Jordan Binnington has been at the forefront of Canadian fans' concerns throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He has gone 0-1-1-0, allowing five goals on 48 shots through two games played, which gives him a 2.5 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

While these numbers are solid, some of the goals he has allowed have left fans disappointed and questioning whether there should be a change in the net. Jake Guenetzel's five-hole squeaker on Saturday was particularly frowned upon in Canada. Despite that, it remains Binnington's crease against Finland.

Team Canada and Team Finland will face off with their tournament lives on the line on Monday. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at TD Garden in Boston.

