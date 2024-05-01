"Should be Bouchard" "I'm sure it goes to Hughes" - NHL fans react as league names finalists for 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy

NHL fans are excited as the league announced the three finalists for the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy.

The nominees for the prestigious award, presented to the defensive player who displays the greatest all-round ability throughout the season, garnered significant attention and sparked spirited discussions among hockey enthusiasts.

Expand Tweet

Upon the announcement, fans took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to share their thoughts and opinions on the finalists.

One fan expressed enthusiasm for Roman Josi's nomination:

"Glad to see Josi was nominated though I'm sure it goes to Hughes."

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans were in agreement. Another fan argued for a different contender:

"Should be Bouchard."

Expand Tweet

The spotlight remained on Quinn Hughes, as another fan declared,

"ITS OFFICIAL. QUINN HUGHES BEST HUGHES"

"They got the top three for sure. This one's going to Hughes," asserted one fan.

However, an opposing viewpoint emerged, emphasizing the importance of performance in big games against tough opponents.

"If the vote doesn’t count big games against tough opponents than Hughes for sure! But… I think that’s important so Makar has this in the bag. Some players rise to the top, some don’t. Great try tho Quinn!" remarked a fan

The debate continued as fans weighed in on Cale Makar's inclusion among the finalists.

"Makar on this list should be Hughes vs Josi," suggested one fan.

Conversely, others acknowledged Makar's standout playoff performance while emphasizing the award's focus on the regular season.

"Makar had an off year, but is already showing in the playoffs he is a step above the others. But it's a regular season award. It should go to Hughes," remarked a fan.

More about the Norris Trophy finalists announced by NHL

The NHL recently announced its finalists for the prestigious Norris Trophy, and among them is Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.

Hughes, who was named the Canucks' captain before the season, showcased exceptional skills throughout the year, tallying 92 points in 82 games and had an impressive plus-38 rating with significant ice time.

Cale Makar from the Colorado Avalanche, the reigning Norris Trophy holder, and Roman Josi from the Nashville Predators complete the trio of finalists.

Makar, known for his outstanding contributions to the Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory in the 2022 NHL season, amassed 90 points in 77 games. Josi, a seasoned player with a previous Norris Trophy win, recorded 85 points in 82 games.

Interestingly, Hughes and Josi are currently competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Vancouver leading the series 3-2.

The NHL's James Norris Memorial Trophy winner is chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.