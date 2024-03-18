"Should learn to fight his own battles": Connor Bedard gets mounted on by Sharks' Addison; fans react 

Fans on social media reacted to Tyler Johnson's defense of Connor Bedard after he was pinned on the boards by the San Jose Sharks' Calen Addison during Sunday's game at United Center. The Chicago Blackhawks won the game 5-2.

The incident occurred during the second period when the Blackhawks were trailing 2-1. Bedard received the puck behind San Jose's net and attempted to skate it beyond the left faceoff circle.

As the rookie was on his way with the puck, Addison delivered a cross-check to Bedard's lower back, pinning him to the ice near the boards.

Tyler Johnson took notice of the incident and jumped into the fray, retaliating against Addison by dropping his gloves in support of Connor Bedard. Johnson was assessed with a penalty call for his actions.

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans reacted to the incident. One tweeted:

"Bedard should learn to fight his own battles."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Not sure what Addison was trying to do here as a sharks fan, was sitting on him for far too long LMAO."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Connor Bedard powers Blackhawks to a dominant win over Sharks

On Sunday night, the Blackhawks hosted the San Jose Sharks at the United Center and pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat them 5-2.

The sharks got off to a flying start. Ryan Carpenter put the visitors up at 10:33 of the first period. Then, at 16:32, Klim Kostin extended the Sharks' lead to 2-0 before going into the second period.

Expand Tweet

Philipp Kurashev cut the Sharks' lead to 2-1 by redirecting Johnson's pass from the right faceoff circle in the second period. Coming into the third period, the Blackhawks trailed the Sharks by one goal before scoring three quick goals in a span of 1:23 minutes.

At 10:39, Ryan Donato tied it 2-2 for the Hawks, before Kevin Korchinski put the hosts in the lead for the first time at 11:51. Joey Anderson then made it 4-2 for the hosts at 12:02.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the game, Connor Bedard scored his first empty-net goal to seal the 5-2 win for the Hawks. Bedard collected two points in the matchup and took his tally to 53 points in the season.

The Blackhawks take on the LA Kings on Tuesday.