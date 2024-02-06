"Should be penalized" "This is wrong": NHL fans outraged as teams involved in Hockey Canada scandal receive salary cap relief

The NHL community has been rocked by the recent news that teams employing players linked to the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal will receive cap relief for those currently facing charges. The players in question – Cal Foote and Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers – are at the center of controversy following sexual assault charges brought against them.

It seems clear that some NHL fans are unhappy that the teams that employed those suspected of sexual assault are receiving relief from the NHL. However, it also seems like there is no clear solution that maintains competitive balance while also holding teams accountable for their employment of such players.

London Police confirmed on Monday that all four players, who were members of Hockey Canada's entry at the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault. Michael McLeod faces an additional sexual assault charge for his apparent role.

How much relief will NHL teams receive in response to charges brought in the Hockey Canada scandal?

In response to the Hockey Canada scandal charges, the Flames granted a leave of absence to 25-year-old Dillon Dube on Jan. 21. Dube, in the final season of a three-year, $6.9 million deal with a $2.3 million cap hit, is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Similarly, Carter Hart, 25, was granted a leave of absence from the Flyers on Jan. 25. Hart, in the final year of a three-year, $11.937 million deal with a $3.979 million cap hit, is also poised to become a restricted free agent at the season's end.

The Devils faced a similar situation as Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, both 25, requested and were granted leaves on Jan. 24. McLeod was playing on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, while Foote was in the midst of a one-year, $800,000 deal. Like Dube and Hart, the Devils duo is also slated to hit restricted free agency on July 1.

The news that these teams will receive cap relief for the players currently facing charges has sparked a negative response from NHL fans. Many expressed their discontent, arguing that granting cap relief under such circumstances appears to prioritize financial considerations over the seriousness of the charges and the need for accountability.