"Should have been Skinner" "Completely sucks": NHL fans react as Jordan Binnington named starting goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper announced that Jordan Binnington will be the starting goaltender for Wednesday night's tournament opener against Team Sweden.

Binnington was the presumed favorite to start heading into the 4 Nations. Adin Hill and Samuel Montembeault will wait in the wings should there be a need for a change in goal.

Fans have started to react to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Should have been Skinner," one fan wrote.

"Brutal, Canada's goaltending in this event completely sucks," another fan wrote.

"Jordan Binnington is nails in big games," added another fan.

Fan reaction continues to be very divided on the decision. Canada's goaltending situation has been the most polarizing topic surrounding the team and will be heavily scrutinized throughout the tournament.

"Going to be a roller coaster ride here in net for Canada," one wrote.

"Think people are overselling the goalie issue Jordan is a good goalie on a bad team, this Canadian lineup is a powerhouse," another fan wrote.

"Shortest of leashes ever," one wrote.

All eyes will be on Binnington to see how he performs on Wednesday against Sweden.

Binnington does have experience playing international hockey, last representing Team Canada at the 2023-24 IIHF World Hockey Championships. He went 6-2-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage en route to losing to Team Sweden in the bronze medal game.

Jordan Binnington can be a wildcard in between the pipes throughout his career

You never know what you're going to get with Jordan Binnington.

The Blues netminder has been inconsistent throughout his career. After a brilliant rookie season where he carried St. Louis to a Stanley Cup championship, the 31-year-old's game has sputtered.

In 38 starts this season, he has a 15-19-4 record, with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage and three shutouts.

All Team Canada will ask is for Binnington to stop the shots he's supposed to. With the talent they possess up front, that's all they need.

Team Canada and Team Sweden kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Montreal.

