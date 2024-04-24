"Should be a suspension" "Clean hit": NHL fans divided over no-call on Artemi Panarin's high-hit on T.J. Oshie 

NHL fans were left divided after Artemi Panarin's controversial high hit on T.J. Oshie went unpunished during Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded with just over six minutes remaining in the third period. As the puck was near the boards, Rangers forward Panarin elevated his elbow and delivered a high hit on Oshie, seemingly hitting the Caps forward in the face.

Here's the video of the hit:

Following the hit, Oshie fell to the ice in pain and received attention from the team's trainer before heading to the locker room. Initially, the officials penalized Panarin with a major penalty, but after reviewing the play, the decision was reversed.

Instead, the Caps' Connor McMichael received a roughing penalty for retaliating in defense of his teammate.

Oshie eventually returned to the game, but the Capitals ultimately lost 4-3, falling behind 2-0 in the seven-game playoff series.

NHL fans had mixed reactions to Panarin's hit on Oshie:

"Should be a suspension," one fan on X tweeted.

"That’s a clean hit Oshie HAS to keep his head up," said another fan joining the discussion.

Here are some more reactions on X:

"If Tom Wilson did that, the Rangers would have released a strongly worded press release and fires all their coaches," one X user voiced their opinion.

"All these Rangers fans saying it’s clean. If this was Wilson on Panarin, the calls would be for suspension," another commented.

"Clean hit. Now show Oshie’s high stick on Panarin that wasn’t called," one fan argued.

How Artemi Panarin's Rangers downed Capitals in Game 2

The New York Rangers hosted the Washington Capitals at MSG for Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday night. The hosts eased past the Caps 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

For the Blue Shirts, Erik Gustafsson, Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trochek and Mika Zibanejad all picked up two points. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves from 25 shots in the matchup.

For the Caps, Tom Wilson had a two-point game, while McMichael and Dylan Strome were the other scorers on the night. Connor Lindren finished the contest with 23 saves from 27 shots.

Artemi Panarin and the Rangers will travel to the Capital One Arena to take on the Capitals in Game 3 on Friday.