"Should've been a 5-minute (major)": Former NHL HC makes his feelings known about Zach Whitecloud's controversial hit on Matthew Knies

Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau shared his thoughts on Zach Whitecloud's hit on Matthew Knies on Wednesday. The hit forced Knies to leave in the second period and led to debate among fans and analysts.

Zach Whitecloud initially received a five-minute major penalty for the check. However, after a review, officials reduced it to a two-minute roughing penalty for an incident involving Simon Benoit during the aftermath. Benoit received a four-minute roughing penalty, which gave Vegas a power play. The decision to overturn the major penalty raised questions about how the league handled the situation.

Bruce Boudreau shared a detailed analysis of Zach Whitecloud’s hit. He said that one angle showed Whitecloud targeting the chest but also making contact with the head. Another angle seemed to show a direct hit to the head.

What stood out most to Boudreau was Zach Whitecloud leaving his feet during the hit. He called the move intentional and reckless. According to Boudreau, leaving the ice is a clear sign of trying to deliver a high hit.

"To me that it should have been five is when Zach came over and he left his feet to make the hit. That means he tried to get him hit, he tried to hit him high. And he tried to hit him maybe in the chest, but, to me, he got him in the jaw, and it should've been a five-minute penalty. I don't know why it wasn't," Boudreau said.

Boudreau believes that the hit deserved a five-minute penalty for its severity and the injury it caused.

Craig Berube reacts to controversial call on Zach Whitecloud's controversial hit on Matthew Knies

Toronto coach Craig Berube chose not to criticize the officials or the NHL’s review team. He described it as a “tough call” and that the officials saw the hit as clean. Berube didn't make any further comments about the league’s decision.

"My view of the hit ... it's a tough call," Berube said (via Sportsnet). "I'm not going to sit here and comment on the league. They thought it was a clean hit, so it's a clean hit. There's nothing we can comment on, really there's nothing to say."

Matthew Knies’ absence adds to Toronto's challenges, as the team is already missing several key players. Auston Matthews, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Pacioretty and David Kampf due to injuries, while Ryan Reaves is serving a suspension.

Despite the setbacks, the Maple Leafs put on a strong performance, defeating Vegas 3-0 to improve to 12-6-2. The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

