"Should have wacked JT in the ankles", "This is a friendly gesture": NHL fans react as JT Miller shoves ex-Canucks teammate Quinn Hughes into boards

JT Miller and Quinn Hughes had a brief but noticeable moment during the Rangers-Canucks game at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Miller, who started the season with Vancouver before a January trade to New York, gave Hughes a late shove after the whistle in the second period. It wasn’t a hard hit, but it was enough to get fans talking. The referees didn't call a penalty, but Miller’s intent was clear.

Hughes had already contributed earlier, assisting on Vancouver’s first goal. Miller later responded with an assist on a Rangers go-ahead goal in the third period. Both players played important roles for their teams, but JT Miller’s shove became a key moment.

Ad

Trending

B/R Open Ice later posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter)

"JT Miller checked in with his former captain Quinn Hughes after the whistle"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this, NHL fans startred reacting on X.

"do people just not understand that this is a friendly gesture," a fan saw it as a harmless interaction between former teammates.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Should have wacked JT in the ankles!!," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s such a gamer fu**in eh," a fan tweeted.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"This is clearly a friendly type of jab," one fan commented.

"Wouldn’t expect anything less," another fan wrote.

"One of the made of glass Hughes brothers showing that trademark toughness. Not even a whack in the shinguards with his stick," one user said.

Ad

NY Rangers forward JT Miller talked about the win against Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks outshot the New York Rangers in every period but lost at Madison Square Garden. Vancouver had 39 shots, while New York had 12. Vancouver also won more faceoffs (56.4% to 43.6%), but the Rangers had more hits (57 to 37).

Talking about the win, forward JT Miller said:

"We got enough. We executed a couple plays. We didn't have many scoring chances. We need to play better than that going forward, especially in our building.

Ad

"We definitely don't want to come out and have six, seven, eight shots through two [periods] or whatever it was. We'll take the points."

Dakota Joshua gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 11:51 of the first period, scoring off his own rebound. The Canucks outshot the Rangers 11-1 in the first.

Adam Fox tied the game at 1-1 at 11:03 of the second period, deflecting Braden Schneider’s shot. Vancouver led in shots 24-6 after two periods.

Ad

Jonny Brodzinski put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 1:39 of the third with a one-timer. Drew O’Connor tied it 2-2 at 11:22, scoring off his own rebound. K’Andre Miller’s shot deflected off Quinn Hughes’ skate, giving New York a 3-2 lead at 12:40.

Brock Boeser tied it 3-3 at 15:10, but Brodzinski scored again at 15:47 to make it 4-3. JT Miller added an empty-net goal at 19:43 to secure the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama