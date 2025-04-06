  • home icon
  • “Shouldn’t have thrown Marchy away”: Bruins fans react as Boston gets shockingly eliminated from playoffs for the first time since 2016

"Shouldn't have thrown Marchy away": Bruins fans react as Boston gets shockingly eliminated from playoffs for the first time since 2016

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Apr 06, 2025 17:03 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Hats are thrown on the ice after Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets a hat trick during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. (Credit: IMAGN)

Hockey fans on X expressed their disappointment after the Boston Bruins failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Bruins put on an exciting show to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Saturday.

However, they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention thanks to the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sports news platform 'B/R Open Ice' posted the news on X:

“The Bruins have been eliminated from the playoffs. This is the first time since 2016 that Boston will miss the postseason. 😳”
Fans were quick to respond, with some calling out the Bruins for clearing out their roster, including trading captain Brad Marchand.

"Maybe they shouldn’t have thrown Marchy away, 🤷🏻‍♀️" one fan said.
"THIS IS WHY YOU DONT TRADE YOUR CAPTAIN," another fan said.
Other fans were optimistic about the rebuild the team would probably undergo, claiming that it would not be long before the Bruins were back at the top.

"Two years after setting the record for most wins in a single season. That’s crazy," one user posted.
"Their rebuild won’t take long. 3 years tops," a fan claimed.
"Rangers will be joining them soon," another fan said.
"They are going to rebuild this off season," yet another fan said.
"The playoffs without the Bruins? Feels like hockey is missing a piece!" One user posted.
"When’s the last time both them and the Pens missed in the same season? Gotta be pre-2008 right?" A user asked.

Bruins break 10-game skid with 5-1 win over Hurricanes

The Bruins might have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they did manage to arrest their woeful 10-game skid with a convincing 5-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Bruins center David Pastrnak scored a hat-trick on the night and had two assists. Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm were the other scorers for Boston.

“It was fun to win a hockey game and see the Garden happy and cheerful,” Pastrnak said via NHL.com. “They were loud and it was great support today. It’s obviously been a tough couple weeks, so I’m proud of the group, the effort, the blocked shots and the commitment to win today was there, so it was a fun one today.”

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves on the night. He only let in one shot from Hurricanes' Justin Robidas, who scored his first goal for the club.

Tushaar Kuthiala

Tushaar Kuthiala

Tushaar Kuthiala is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over a decade of experience in the field. Tushaar was an avid ice skater in his childhood and his love of competitive sports and background in writing led him to sports journalism.

Tushaar doesn't have a favorite NHL team as such, which allows him to watch and write from a truly neutral perspective. If he had to pick, Tushaar most enjoys watching the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

Wayne Gretsky, Bobby Orr and Alexander Ovechkin are Tushaar's favorite players of all time. Their highlights reels, stats and accolades speak for themselves.

When not working, Tushaar writes fiction and reads books and manga.

