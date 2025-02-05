"Showed your true colors" - Frank Seravalli delivers brutally honest take on Buffalo Sabres' 'staged' fight against Columbus Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres star forward Tage Thompson was on the receiving end of a violent high hit from Columbus Devils forward Stefan Noesen during the Sabres's 4-3 win over the Devils on Sunday.

Noesen received a five-minute match penalty and was kicked out of the game for the hit, but that wasn't the talking point afterward. Buffalo's lack of response to one of their best players getting crushed on a hit to the head was baffling. Coach Lindy Ruff and several NHL analysts called the Sabres out for the unacceptable lack of pushback in defense of a teammate.

In response to being called out, Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert dropped the gloves with Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier to begin the Sabres' next game. It didn't go so well and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff expressed his thoughts on the situation.

"You drop the gloves to start the game, which everyone thought was going to happen, and then you get slapped around by Mathieu Olivier. I mean, he absolutely crushed Dennis Gilbert in this fight," Seravalli said. "So you guys have a lack of response, then you have a staged response to show everyone. Oh, hey guys. No, no, we're actually tough. We do care for each other. That doesn't mean anything."

"You showed your true colors the first time around with the way that you handled the hit on Tage Thompson, to then show up and get dusted in a fight in the first five seconds of the game does not impress me," Seravalli added. "You get no points. I'm sorry, no. Doesn't work that way. If you came out and pummeled Matthieu Olivier, maybe, maybe, not this way."

Those are harsh words from Seravalli. Though, can you disagree with him? Tage Thompson was sidelined from Tuesday night's game due to an upper-body injury suffered on the hit from Stefan Noesen.

Here's the fight, as mentioned earlier, where Mathieu Olivier handles Dennis Gilbert with ease.

It's been another mess of a season for the Buffalo Sabres

It feels as if nothing ever goes right for the Buffalo Sabres. Currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-26-5 record (49 points), they are well on their way to missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.

It's the longest active postseason drought in the NHL, and it's not even close. The Detroit Red Wings own the second-longest drought, having missed the playoffs eight straight seasons. However, Detroit seems poised to snap the streak as they occupy the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Buffalo is next in action on Saturday night in Nashville against the Predators. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bridgestone Arena.

