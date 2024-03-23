"Shows how unserious this league is" - NHL analyst slams officials for not calling dangerous play against Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand found himself at the center of controversy as renowned hockey analyst Shukri Wrights unleashed a blistering assessment of the officiating in a recent NHL match.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wrights criticized the lack of action from referees Eric Furlatt and Michael Markovic in response to a concerning play involving Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.

In a post, Wrights pointed out the apparent discrepancy in treatment, writing:

"If NHLBruins Brad Marchand was the one doing this, we know for a fact the NHL and its refs will throw the book at him. But the fact that the refs didn’t even call anything shows how unserious this league is when it comes to fairness in calls."

His frustration was palpable as he highlighted what he perceived as a glaring inconsistency in the league's approach to fairness in officiating.

The incident in question occurred during a heated clash between the Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, with defenseman Erik Johnson delivering a knee-on-knee hit to Brad Marchand. But instead of taking proper action, the refs just gave Marchand a penalty, which didn't sit well with Wrights at all.

Jack Edwards calls for suspension of NHL Referees over missed call on Brad Marchand

This oversight did not escape the notice of Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards, whose impassioned commentary further fueled the controversy surrounding the game.

Known for his unabashed support of the Bruins, Jack Edwards minced no words in criticizing the officiating duo. Mocking their apparent lack of visual acuity, Edwards sarcastically said:

"Eric Furlatt and Michael Markovic are the referees today, neither of them wears glasses on the ice."

His disdain for their perceived incompetence was evident as he called for disciplinary action against the referees, suggesting that they be suspended by the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

"Department of player safety ought to suspend the two refs," Edwards said.

Edwards emphasized that it's super important to ensure officials take responsibility for what they do, especially when it affects players' well-being.

This whole situation will probably start those arguments again about how the NHL refs do their job and whether they play favorites with certain players and teams.