"Sickening knowing he will block a kid": Blueshirts fans not pleased with Conor Sheary reportedly signing PTO with New York Rangers

Fans reacted as the New York Rangers signed forward Conor Sheary to a professional tryout, according to Mollie Walker.Sheary is a two-time Stanley Cup champion under new Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan during their time in Pittsburgh. He is aiming for an NHL comeback after spending most of last season with the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa Bay’s AHL affiliate. Now 33, he’s hoping to earn a roster spot in New York.As the news broke, Rangers fans on social media weighed in on it, with one fan commenting:“Bonino part ll. Sickening knowing he will block a kid for sure. Sick of this”Another fan wrote,&quot;Another underwhelming winger whose best years are behind him.&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;We have 4 top 6. 2 middle 6. And what’s wrong with a lot of depth forwards? As long as they aren’t expensive there is no problem with having an abundance of depth it may actually be a strength&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;How many former lighting players have ended up on the Rangers and vice versa in the last 10 years&quot; another fan worte.&quot;They have this already in brett berard. Play the damn kid!&quot; a user commented. &quot;Good move. Solid Bottom 6er who if he could become 2/3 of the player he once was under Sullivan can be a good member&quot; another user wrote.It remains to be seen whether Sheary will manage to secure a spot on the Rangers' roster.NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman on Conor Sheary's situationOn June 29th, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed Sheary on waivers to terminate his contract, signaling a parting of ways after he failed to carve out a role with the team — a move that appeared to be mutual.&quot;Conor Sheary (TB) on waivers to terminate contract. Sheary had one more year at a $2M AAV, but couldn’t get one roster due to TB cap problems. He asked to terminate to get a chance to be in NHL.&quot; per Friedman on X.During the 2023-24 campaign, Conor Sheary managed only 15 points in 57 appearances for the Lightning, his least productive NHL season.He was limited to just five games last year and spent most of his time in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch. He put up a strong showing, bagging 20 goals and 61 points in 59 games.