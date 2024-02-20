"Sid would look nasty in a Bruins jersey" - Sidney Crosby's message for Brad Marchand has fans praying for Penguins legend's trade to Boston

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby sent a heartfelt message to Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand on the occasion of Marchand's 1,000th game in the NHL. The message has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with some even expressing hopes for a trade that would bring Crosby to Boston.

Ty Anderson, a writer for a popular sports website, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video message from Sidney Crosby. In the message, Crosby playfully acknowledged Marchand's formidable presence on the ice, stating,

"It's way more fun to be your linemate than to play against you."

Expand Tweet

This comment, coming from one of the greatest players in the league, undoubtedly added a special touch to Marchand's milestone achievement.

The response from fans was immediate and enthusiastic. One fan said:

"Sid would look nasty in a B’s jersey"

Expand Tweet

Another fan, perhaps caught up in the excitement, boldly proclaimed:

"Crosby to Boston confirmed."

Expand Tweet

Amid the excitement, some fans pondered the feasibility of such a monumental acquisition, with one asking:

"What are the actual odds that Boston somehow can afford to get him in a Bruins uniform?"

Expand Tweet

The notion of Crosby donning a Bruins jersey became a source of humor for some fans, with one person humorously stating:

"Crosby to Boston LMAOOO."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sidney Crosby and Zdeno Chara congratulate Brad Marchand on 1,000 Games

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins celebrated achieving the 1,000-game milestone with congratulatory messages from NHL icons such as Zdeno Chara and Sidney Crosby. The event took place before the game against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

Marchand donned a stylish custom-made varsity jacket for the special occasion, featuring golden sleeves, a golden Bruins logo on the front, and a throwback brown bear logo on the back with "1,000" engraved and "Marchand" stitched underneath, including the captain's "C" denoting his leadership status.

A tribute video released by the Boston Bruins on social media featured messages from fellow 1,000-game club members, former teammates and NHL players.

Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, conveyed his message, expressing the joy of being Marchand's linemate and acknowledging his consistent performance over the years. Zdeno Chara, who played 1,023 games for the Bruins, praised Marchand's achievements.

In response to Marchand's accomplishment, Crosby said:

"You're showing him a real nose for the net after all. these years, you continued to get it done.Hope you have a great night celebrating with your friends and family. You deserve it. Congratulations on 1000."

"You've been a great leader, player, teammate, and friend. Again, very happy for you," Chara added.

Expand Tweet