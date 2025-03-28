Sidney Crosby dethrones Wayne Gretzky with 20th point-per-game season

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby set a new NHL record by passing Wayne Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons. His goal in the Penguins’ 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday secured his 20th such season.

Crosby scored in the first period after a pass from Rickard Rakell, making the score 2-1. At 37 years old, he leads the Penguins with 80 points this season.

The NHL shared the news on X/Twitter:

"THE KING OF CONSISTENCY. Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky's record with the 20th point-per-game season of his outstanding career!"

Gretzky held the record with 19 seasons averaging at least a point per game. His streak ended in his 20th and final season with the New York Rangers, where he had 62 points in 70 games.

“Consistency and work ethic and passion ... it's a responsibility that you have to each other,” Crosby said via NHL.com. “I think that consistency, it's always a work in progress. Every day is not perfect.

"There are times that are more difficult than others during the year. I always try to keep that in mind. But that doesn't mean you're not going to have bad days or days where you're not at your best, but you try not to let them bunch together,” he added.

Sidney Crosby has influenced many young players and remains an important figure in the game. He ranks ninth in the NHL with 1,676 points and is also the second among active players, behind Alex Ovechkin. He also has the fourth-most points with a single team, joining Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman and Mario Lemieux.

The Canadian has won three Stanley Cups and many more awards. He was the youngest captain to win the Cup in 2009 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2016 and 2017.

Sidney Crosby's teammates prais him for 20th point-per-game season

Sidney Crosby's left wing for the majority of this season, Rickard Rakell, was not surprised at the achievement.

"I mean, no one is even nervous about it or anything because it’s not like he isn’t going to do it," Rakell said via The Athletic.

Kris Letang, who has played 19 seasons with Crosby, also praised his hard work.

"His consistency is just incredible,” Letang said. "He just keeps going and going. And the way he keeps himself in shape, I don’t think he’s going to slow down anytime soon."

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action again when they host the Ottawa Senators next on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

