Sidney Crosby drops blunt response on playing a 'prominent' role in Penguins' search for new HC

Sidney Crosby is in Sweden, playing for Team Canada at the World Championship. While he scored in a 5-0 win over France, boosting Canada to 3-0 in the tournament, Crosby - despite being overseas - is aware of changes with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins recently fired head coach Mike Sullivan after ten seasons. Many thought Crosby might help choose the next coach. He made it clear that it will not happen. When asked if he would play a big role in the decision, Crosby said via nytimes.com,

“No,”

When asked again, he repeated,

“Nope.”

Sidney Crosby has always respected Sullivan. He said coaching one team for 10 years is rare and while they made great memories together, the center understands why changes were made. The team has not met expectations for a while.

Pittsburgh team captain Crosby said he doesn’t want to be involved in hiring a coach, given that he is a player, not a manager. But, he underlined that he only wants what’s best for the team.

“If he wants my opinion on someone who’s out there, and someone who is out there that I might have had as coach before or someone I’ve heard about, then sure, then I’ll share my opinion,” Crosby said.

One name often comes up — Rick Tocchet, whom Sidney Crosby knows well. Tocchet coached with the Penguins in the past and is now a top candidate for several NHL teams. Crosby said Tocchet would be in high demand but didn’t say more.

Sidney Crosby isn’t focused on names or resumes. He wants someone who can help the team win. That’s all that matters to him. Being in Europe has helped Crosby break from the Pittsburgh team's issues. He said the changes after the season were hard. Playing for Canada has given him some space.

“It’s been good to get away,” Crosby said.

The veteran NHL star is not ignoring what’s happening. But he trusts Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’s president of hockey operations, to handle things.

Eric Engels discusses Sidney Crosby's potential move

In a recent mailbag on Sportsnet, Eric Engels discussed the possibility of Sidney Crosby leaving the Penguins. While Sidney Crosby hasn’t shown signs of a fresh challenge, Montreal is tipped to be a likely destination given he grew up as a Canadiens fan and the team's recent improvement on the ice. Engels also mentioned Colorado, where the center is close to Nathan MacKinnon.

"I’d hardly be putting myself on an island suggesting Colorado would be one destination of choice," Engels wrote.

The Avalanche are a strong team with a good chance to win the Stanley Cup. Another unexpected option is the LA Kings. Engels noted that Crosby might like LA for its market and proximity to his agent, Pat Brisson. These teams could be destinations if Sidney Crosby leaves Pittsburgh.

