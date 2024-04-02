Sidney Crosby faced with tough decision after hitting Wayne Gretzky's milestone

It was a historic night for Sidney Crosby at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Crosby made a notable impact by scoring two goals and providing an assist, totaling three points in the game and helping the Penguins beat the Rangers 5-2.

With his three points in the game, Crosby matched Wayne Gretzky for the 19th season in which he has maintained an average of at least one point per game throughout the season.

Crosby joins the elite company after reaching the milestone and now faces a challenging decision on whom to contact first to acknowledge the achievement, whether it be Wayne Gretzky or his parents.

When asked about the same, Sidney Crosby responded:

"Uh, I don't know [laughs]. That's putting a lot of pressure on me there. Whoever texted first, maybe?... Any time you can be in that company, it's pretty cool."

Sidney Crosby has collected 82 points through 37 goals and 45 assists in 74 games this season. He's been with the Penguins for the past 19 seasons, and during that time, the club has made it to the playoffs 17 times and won the Stanley Cup three times in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Last year marked the first time in Crosby's career that the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to qualify for the playoffs since his rookie year in 2005-06. With 77 points, the Penguins are five points off the second wild card slot in the East with eight games remaining.

Sidney Crosby's historic night ends with Pens dominant win over Rangers

On Monday night, the New York Rangers welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins to Madison Square Garden. The Penguins eased past the Blue Shirts with a commanding 5-2 win.

Bryan Rust put the Penguins ahead 18 seconds into the first period, scoring on Sidney Crosby's rebound shot from the left circle. Crosby made it 2-0 for the Penguins at 10:39.

After a goalless second period, Emil Bemstrom put Pittsburgh up 3-0. Goals from Kaapo Kakko and Jack Roslovic cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 within six minutes of the third period. With less than three minutes remaining, Rust and Crosby scored their second goal to help the Pens defeat the Rangers 5-2.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Pens in the matchup. Crosby and the Penguins next face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.