Sidney Crosby gets honest about ending 11-game goalless drought in Detroit win

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts about ending his goal drought, which snapped after 11 games in a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at the PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby notched up a goal and assisted against the Red Wings. This was the first goal for the Pens captain since Feb. 25, when the Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-6.

In the postgame interview, Crosby expressed relief "to see it go in:"

"Been a while, so nice to see it go in, and hopefully some more will start to go in. There's some huge games coming up, and it'd be nice to start seeing some more go in the net."

Crosby's goal on the night took his career tally to 583 goals, tying the legendary Wayne Gretzky for the seventh most by a player while playing for the same franchise. Gretzky scored 583 times for the Edmonton Oilers.

How Sidney Crosby and Pens beat the Red Wings

The Penguins on Sunday hosted the Red Wings at the PPG Paints Arena. The hosts put on a dominant performance and drove out the Red Wings with a comprehensive win.

Reilly Smith opened the scoring for the Penguins at 10:10 of the first period. Five minutes later, Lucas Raymond tied it for the Red Wings after beating Alex Nadeljkovic for a wrist shot in the net.

Expand Tweet

At 18:53, Sidney Crosby restored the Pens' lead before Valterri Puunstinen made it 3-1, converting Smith's assist for a snapshot goal from the right circle.

At 9:34 of the second period, Michael Bunting extended the Pens' lead to 4-1. Christian Fischer cut the lead for the Red Wings with less than three minutes remaining in the period.

Lars scored on the powerplay, making it 5-2 for the Penguins, before heading into the final period. Raymond scored his second of the night and cut the lead to 5-3 before Drew O'Connor scored an empty-net goal for the Penguins with 20 seconds to go.

Crosby, Eller, Puustinen and Smith collected two points each in the matchup, while Nadelkjovic made 25 saves with an SV% of .883. The Penguins next take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.