In a surprising turn of events, Sidney Crosby has now joined Alex Ovechkin in the race to surpass one of Wayne Gretzky's legendary records. Crosby is on the verge of breaking Gretzky's mark of 19 consecutive seasons with a point-per-game average. With 19 such seasons himself, Crosby needs just 10 points in the Penguin’s final 15 games to overtake the Great One.

Crosby has tallied 1,666 regular-season points and 201 postseason points throughout his impressive NHL career. His leadership and three Stanley Cups have solidified his legacy as one of hockey's all-time greats. Meanwhile, Washington Capitals star, Ovechkin has 886 regular-season goals, just nine shy of eclipsing Gretzky’s record of 894.

The connection between Crosby and Ovechkin started when they were drafted first overall in back to back years, and they represent an era of hockey that has seen both players elevate the league's notoriety in a time when hockey viewership was down.

Recently, during a post-practice media scrum, Crosby continued to show his priorities lie with his team, and not individual honors. He was almost surprised by the record and any surrounding questions, “No, not really. I can’t say it was one of those ones you heard talked about,” he said. “I’m just trying to go out there every night and play well.”

Crosby compared his mindset to that of Oveckin’s, “You let the points take care of themselves. It’s not different than Alex and what he’s doing.” These remarks underscore the connection these two players have always shared, and the mutual respect they have for each other.

Continuing Their Legacy: Crosby and Ovechkin's Historic Chases

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn

As the 2025 NHL season continues, fans from across the league will be watching both Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin eagerly as they chase greatness. Crosby currently sits at 70 points in 65 games this season, while Ovechkin has 53 points (33 of them goals) in 49 games as he missed time with a fibula fracture.

Fans eagerly await each outing, as they continue to redefine the sport knowing that every game brings Crosby and Ovechkin one step closer to the legendary benchmarks set by Wayne Gretzky, ones that were once thought to be untouchable.

