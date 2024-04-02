Sidney Crosby joins elite NHL club with Wayne Gretzky as only other member

Sidney Crosby cemented his place in NHL history on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. He joined Wayne Gretzky as the only player to record 19 consecutive point-per-game seasons.

In the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers, Crosby notched two goals and one assist to give him 1,584 points over 1,254 career games.

His three-point outburst was enough to push his points-per-game average this season, making this his 19th campaign. When asked about matching Gretzky for this feat, Crosby said:

"Uh, I don't know [laughs]. That's putting a lot of pressure on me there. Whoever texted first, maybe?... Any time you can be in that company, it's pretty cool."

Sidney Crosby, 36, shows no signs of slowing down, with 82 points (37 goals, 45 assists) through 74 games this season.

He has spent his entire 19-year career with the Penguins franchise, making the playoffs 17 times and winning the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017).

Sidney Crosby’s Penguins dominate 5-2 against the Rangers

Bryan Rust netted two goals, while Emil Bemstrom added one for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic showcased his skills with 28 saves during the game.

This victory halted their four-game losing streak in New York, boosting their record to 14-9-3 over the Rangers in the last 26 matches.

The Penguins (77 points) had previously lost both home games this season against the first-ranked Rangers (104 points).

“We know the circumstances. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us," Sidney Crosby said post game. ”You've got to find ways, whatever you have to do to get wins. That was a great team win."

Jack Roslovic and Kaapo Kakko scored for New York, while Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves.

“We knew it was going to be a tough test. That's a really good hockey team over there," Nedeljkovic said. ”They had a lot to play for but so do we. We're fighting for points and the guys did a great job."

Pittsburgh (33-30-11) next faces the New Jersey Devils (36-34-4) tonight at Prudential Center. The game can be seen on ESPN+, MSG and Fubo TV at 7:00 p.m ET.