Sidney Crosby leaves no doubt over his future with Penguins as Canadiens trade rumors continue to swirl

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shut down speculation about a potential move to the Montreal Canadiens.Pittsburgh-area radio station 93.7 The Fan published a statement from Crosby in which he left no doubt about his future.The Pens captain stated:“There’s a lot of narratives out there, and I don’t think those have come from me. You know, this is where I want to be. I love it here. I can’t keep having to answer the same question over again.”Sidney Crosby’s comments, coming directly from him, pour cold water on the chatter going around the league that he and the Penguins would be amenable to a trade at some point this season.While the Penguins are likely barreling toward a rebuild, both Crosby and the Penguins have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to one another.Crosby doubled down on his thoughts, declaring:“People want to write about that or say that, that’s fine. I can’t really control that, obviously. When you lose and when there’s certain things that happen, it’s normal for that to come up. But, you know, that’s how I feel.”The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension last season with the Penguins. So, based on his comments, he’ll run out his current deal in the Steel City unless he chooses to re-up one more time.Sidney Crosby to Canadiens rumors based on childhood connectionsCrosby's childhood connections to the Canadiens make Montreal a clear choice - Source: ImagnRumors involving Sidney Crosby heading to the Montreal Canadiens are based on his not-so-secret fandom for the Canadiens.Growing up, Crosby was a Canadiens fan. His father was also drafted by the Canadiens. The connections have fueled speculation that Sidney Crosby could be headed to the Habs if he agreed to a trade.However, that situation is entirely up to Crosby. He holds a full no-movement clause. So, a trade to the Canadiens would hinge on Crosby deciding when he wants to go.The Penguins’ captain is entering the first year of a two-year extension signed last season. He’s slated to play for Team Canada at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games. That situation means there’s no indication that Crosby could be planning to hang up his skates any time soon.However, chatter may begin to pick up if the Penguins have another down season. The lower the Pens go in the standings, the more trade talk would likely intensify. But as Crosby has stated, he’s not going anywhere.Ultimately, talk of trade could be nothing more than fans' overactive imaginations.