Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts after Canada’s overtime win against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Connor McDavid scored the winner, securing a 3-2 victory and the championship.

Crosby spoke with Kyle Bukauskas after the game-winning goal. He praised goalie Jordan Binnington for his key saves. Binnington made 31 saves and played a big role in Canada’s success.

"Binner, made some unbelievable saves to keep us in the game,” he said.

Crosby made his feelings clear on Mcdavid's golden goal in overtime to clinch a thrilling win:

"...And then obviously you get Davo that big one there is huge. We needed that. And he came in, came in the clutch, and couldn't be happier for him. He deserves it," he added.

The game-winning goal caused an immediate celebration on the ice. But Crosby admitted it took him a moment to realize McDavid had scored.

"I wasn't sure right away, because guys were jumping everywhere, but I realized it was him. Like I said, couldn't be happier for him. He cares so much. Unbelievable player he's done a lot already his career, but sure this one feels good, and we needed it big time," Crosby said.

Canada’s win was special for many players since most had never won gold for Team Canada. The rivalry with Team USA made the victory more meaningful, especially after Canada’s earlier loss in the tournament.

Sidney Crosby talked about playing with Connor McDavid in the 4 Nations

Before the 4 Nations final, Sidney Crosby talked about playing with Connor McDavid for Team Canada. He said McDavid is a special player and a great teammate.

"I don't know if I've really thought about it. I mean, I just look at it as a teammate and somebody that's obviously a really special, special player, and just being able to to be on the ice with someone like him, try to learn, try to see what makes him successful, but at the same time get to know him," Crosby said.

Crosby said international tournaments give players a chance to build chemistry. He also said it is valuable to see what makes teammates successful.

"That's unique to playing things like this,” Crosby said. “You build as you know the time goes on, but I think it's just something that you really appreciate, you know, especially having been in different situations, played on different teams. That's just something unique."

Sidney Crosby and McDavid not only helped Canada reach the final but now they have also won a Championship together.

