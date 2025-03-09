Sidney Crosby has shared his thoughts on playing against longtime teammate and close friend Marc-Andre Fleury for what could be the final time. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain acknowledged the significance of the moment, expressing admiration for Fleury’s career and their shared success.

Crosby and Fleury were foundational pieces of the Penguins’ dynasty, winning three Stanley Cups together in 2009, 2016 and 2017. While Crosby remained in Pittsburgh, Fleury moved on to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 Expansion Draft before stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and now the Minnesota Wild.

Their paths have crossed multiple times over the years since ‘17, but with this most likely being Fleury’s final season, this meeting carries a little extra weight.

During a recent media availability, Crosby was asked about playing against Fleury, given the possibility that this could be their final showdown. The Penguins captain spoke fondly about their time as teammates and what it means to go head-to-head one last time.

"You reflect a bit ... He's had an amazing career,” Crosby said. “And it was fun having an opportunity to play with him for a big chunk of it."

He also mentioned that time goes by fast, and it feels like yesterday when he and Fleury came into the NHL.

"You try to compete like any other game, but you also appreciate these moments when you realize they might not happen again."

Fleury, now 40 years old, has compiled 573 career wins, ranking him second among the winningest goaltenders in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (691 wins). His presence on the ice is still felt, even as his retirement speculation continues to loom larger.

Penguins vs. Wild: An Emotional Night for Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

As the Penguins and Wild prepare to face off, the game takes on added meaning for both veterans. Sidney Crosby and Fleury have battled numerous times since their split, but this one could be their last encounter on NHL ice.

Regardless, Crosby still hopes to come out on top in their possibly last meeting.

“Yeah, it would be nice to have bragging rights there,” Crosby responded. “That’s always the goal.”

And with the Penguins winning their last meeting, Sidney Crosby is hoping for a repeat.

Even though Pittsburgh is second to last in the Eastern Conference with 58 points, every game matters. While nostalgia will surround the night, Crosby and Fleury will set aside their history when the puck drops, one final battle between two Penguins legends.

